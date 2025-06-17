Lego Masters host Will Arnett gets replaced by Nick Cannon for season 6

Will Arnett returned as host for season 5 of Lego Masters, which premiered on FOX on May 19. Just like in the previous four seasons, Arnett welcomed a fresh batch of contestant pairs and guided them through a series of intricate LEGO-based challenges, all in pursuit of the $100,000 grand prize.

Unfortunately, according to a recent statement released by FOX, Arnett won't be returning for the next season and will be replaced by the Masked Singer host Nick Cannon.

According to Deadline, Will Arnett is stepping away from Lego Masters due to scheduling conflicts. Nick Cannon will take over hosting duties for season 6. Notably, the upcoming season will feature the show’s first-ever in-person auditions episode, with Cannon and the Brick Masters on hand to evaluate potential contestants.

Lego Masters producers and new host Nick Cannon comment on the upcoming season

In a June 13, 2025, statement, Fox Television Network President Michael Thorn revealed that Lego Masters would return for another season, seeing the love it had received from its fans.

After acknowledging Will Arnett's efforts in the first five seasons, the Fox Television Network President announced that Nick Cannon would be taking on the hosting duties in the upcoming season and would bring in a "new fun energy to the competition."

“We’re thrilled to bring Lego Masters back for another season. Alongside our incredible creative partners, this beloved series continues to captivate audiences. Originally launched with the wonderful Will Arnett, the show now enters an exciting next chapter with Nick Cannon at the helm, who brings a new fun energy to the competition," Thorn shared in the statement.

The statement additionally mentioned that Lego Masters season 6 would be the first season to feature in-person audition episodes. These episodes would be filmed at Legoland California Resort on June 21 and 22, 2025.

Newly added host Cannon and his brickmaster companions would be present for the episodes and would help evaluate the hopeful builders and their respective creations.

For the audition tapings, the applicants are asked to bring their "My Own Creation' and RSVP to apply, as spots are limited.

The FOX statement also shared a reaction from Cannon, who expressed feeling honored to be part of the building show.

“I’m a huge fan of Lego Masters. It’s an honor to join the series and host another show with my Fox family. Season six we’re bringing an action-packed hour full of family fun, passion and for the first time ever, in-person audition episodes. I can’t wait to see the insane creations and give away a big bag of money to the best of the best,” the new host said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Endemol Shine North America, Sharon Levy, used the statement to show her excitement for the new host, Cannon, while also expressing appreciation for the work put in by Arnett.

Levy shared that the production team was happy to welcome Cannon to their Lego Masters family as their new host. She praised the new host, describing him as a "proven entertainer with a fantastic rapport."

Additionally, the Chief Executive Officer mentioned that they were eager to witness how Cannon's unique style would elevate the competition during the new season.

“Of course, none of this would have been possible without the phenomenal Will Arnett, who guided us through five truly superlative seasons. Will’s comedic brilliance and genuine passion for the show laid the perfect foundation, and we are immensely thankful for his incredible contribution,” Levy concluded.

Lego Masters season 5 episodes premiere every Monday on FOX and the next day on Hulu.

