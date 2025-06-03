LEGO Masters season 5 episode 3 recap: The teams are challenged to create tumble-down characters

LEGO Masters season 5 returned with another new episode on June 2, 2025. In the third instalment of the FOX show, the remaining teams were welcomed by Will Arnett, Brickmasters Amy and Jamie, and introduced to their newest challenge, which was centered around the jungle theme.

Ad

The competing duos were challenged with building a noteworthy tumble-down character that would flow downstream and eventually cascade down a waterfall. The fall would then be captured in slow motion. The task challenged the LEGO Masters contestants to show their creativity and personality by attaching a meaningful story to their creation.

However, the challenge was not simple. With a time crunch and intense competition, the teams felt the heat. In the midst of it all, they were surprised with an unexpected twist that left them contemplating their whole game plan.

Ad

Trending

What happened in episode 3 of LEGO Masters season 5?

Ad

After the contestants stepped onto the stage, they were surprised to see the jungle-themed decorations, unaware of how they would come into play in their next challenge. Soon after, they were introduced to their next build, in which they had to build a tumble-down character that would flow down a waterfall in super slow motion.

Although interesting, the players felt intimidated because the challenge was highly creative and had to be completed in only six hours. The duo of best friends, Marcella and Krista, decided to do a monkey jewel thief-themed character, where the money would escape down the waterfall on a skateboard.

Ad

Ben and Michael, on the other hand, decided to take a different route and opt for a farmer theme. Their tumbledown character would consist of a farmer, who would be surrounded by pigs. While explaining the motivation behind their build, the duo stated it was based on the pig farm their grandfather had.

Ad

Maia and Jamie, the father-daughter team from Ontario, decided to build Percival the Pig, which would cascade down the waterfall. Despite their idea, the LEGO Masters team felt pressured since Ben and Michael were also constructing pigs.

Sage and Ian made an alligator that could not swim and was afraid of the water, making its escape story more intense.

While the contestants prepared their builds, Will appeared on set and stopped the clock. He then asked the contenders to pay attention to the treasure box flowing down the waterfall, containing the Golden LEGO. It was followed by another treasure box that contained the rules of the jungle. The rules revealed that the LEGO Masters players had to vote and decide who would win the Golden LEGO.

Ad

The competition resumed soon after, featuring Anthony and Joe's Lenny the Lazy Lion cascading down the waterfall. Alex and Tone followed Anthony and Joe. Their character, alongside another creature, chased some treasure down the river.

Ad

Meanwhile, Anne tripped getting her creation and spilled them all over the floor. Corey and Rebecca made a leaf-cutter ant on roller skates. As they continued testing their characters, they contemplated the vote.

Corey and Rebecca's ant legs kept falling apart. Elsewhere, Joe and Anthony faced issues keeping the lion's head in place.

At the end of six hours, the LEGO Masters players presented their builds. Anthony and Joe's lion lost his snacks and drink while flowing down the river. Similarly, John and Justin's alien character went overboard, and so did Alex and Tone's dragon. Elsewhere, Corey and Rebecca's ant got stuck on the waterfall and had to be pushed down.

Ad

Maia and Jamie's pig lost its hat and binoculars, whereas Michael and Ben's pigs scattered everywhere after going down the waterfall. Likewise, the remaining teams faced several technical issues.

Will at the SiriusXM Presents SmartLess Live With Special Guest Howard Stern (Image via Getty)

After Anthony and Joe, as well as Ben and Michael, emerged as the top two teams, the players voted to see who would win the Golden LEGO. With all votes in their favor, Anthony and Joe won immunity.

Ad

On the contrary, Marcella and Krista, and Alex and Tone were in the bottom two teams. Ultimately, it was Marcella and Krista who were sent packing from LEGO Masters.

LEGO Masters episodes air every Monday at 8 pm ET only on Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More