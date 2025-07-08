LEGO Masters season 5 episode 7 recap: Teams are tasked with making masks

After a week's break, LEGO Masters season 5 returned with a new episode on July 7, 2025. The segment saw the remaining teams getting tasked with a challenging build that not only demanded creativity but also functionality. With their positions in the competition at stake, the contestants put their best foot forward to showcase their creative abilities and build masks to impress the judges.

Episode 7 of LEGO Masters had a masquerade theme. Consequently, the teams were each assigned a costume, for which they had to build a mask that one of the team members needed to wear for the judges to evaluate. However, the challenge proved difficult for many, as creating a wearable mask out of bricks turned out to be more critical than anticipated.

While some masks crashed, putting their makers in jeopardy, others left a lasting impression on the judges. Regardless, one team at the end of the episode was sent packing after failing to meet the experts' expectations.

What happened in LEGO Masters season 5 episode 7?

Episode 7 saw the competing pairs give their all to create a mask that stood out from the rest, helping them retain their position in the race. It was the first time in LEGO Masters history that the contestants had to wear their designs and make a grand entrance at the masquerade ball.

Not only did the headpieces need to be creative, but they also had to be strong enough to hold themselves together while their makers wore them as they strutted the runway. Additionally, the LEGO Masters teams had to match their masks to their assigned costumes.

Host Will Arnett and judges Amy and Jamie judged the creations, based on which they decided which team to send home.

Anne and Luke, the Golden Brick winners from the previous episode, had until the end of the challenge to decide what they wanted to do with the advantage. As the episode progressed, viewers saw the duo turn in their Golden Brick, evade elimination, and secure their spots in the final five.

Sage and Ian were assigned the Guardian of the Forest theme. Sage wore their mask, walked down the runway, and ended with a twirl, impressing the LEGO Masters judges.

Corey and Rebecca, who were given the Lady Allure theme, performed a dance number while showcasing their mask. The panelists appreciated their creation, but noted that it was not as big as they had hoped it would be.

Anthony and Joe, who had the Professor Peacock theme, came next. Unlike the previous teams, the duo struggled to put the mask on. However, they managed to wear it, and once they walked before the judges, they redeemed themselves, as the experts complimented how grand it looked.

Anne and Luke were assigned the Warrior Goddess theme. While they were safe from elimination, their creation did not impress the LEGO Masters judges.

Maia and Jamie, who had the Red Dragon theme, struggled with their mask. It fell apart multiple times, leaving the team worried about their fate. However, they managed to complete it by the end of the challenge. When they presented it to the panelists, they received compliments for their perseverance.

Ben and Michael were up next, and they had the Forlorn Flora theme. Their mask shattered during the demonstration as they tried to remove a rose structure from their build.

After the LEGO Masters panelists deliberated, they announced Sage and Ian, as well as Anthony and Joe, the top two teams of the night, with the latter duo winning. Ben and Michael, as well as Maia and Jamie, landed at the bottom of the leaderboard. After some anticipation, the judges sent Maia and Jamie home. The remaining advanced to the next stage of the contest.

LEGO Masters can be streamed on Hulu.

