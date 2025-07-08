“I did this for my kids” — Ravi V. Patel joins Lego Masters Jr. with fellow celebrity teammates in new Fox series

In an exclusive interview with Variety on July 7, 2025, Ravi V. Patel explained why he joined Fox’s upcoming series Lego Masters Jr., which premieres on August 18.

“I did this for my kids. I cannot wait to watch with them. I’m hoping it impresses them. But know my 9-year-old would never want to be on the show,” he said.

The special four-week series, hosted by Kelly Osbourne, will feature junior Lego fans aged 9 to 17 paired with celebrity partners to compete in creative building challenges. The show features other stars such as Andy Richter, Alison Sweeney, Jordin Sparks, and Porsha Williams.

Lego Masters Jr includes returning judges Amy Corbett and Boone Langston. Each episode will showcase team builds designed to impress the panel, with a $50,000 prize and Lego trophy awaiting the winners. Patel, a longtime fan of Lego, said joining the show felt personal and fun. The actor hopes the experience helps him bond with his kids and bring smiles to fans watching at home.

Ravi joined Lego Masters Jr. to connect with his children

Ravi V. Patel’s reason for joining Lego Masters Jr. came down to family. Though he admitted that his daughter isn’t a fan of attention, the opportunity to be part of something playful and creative was too good to pass up.

“I grew up in Lego, and I’m a big fan of the show. But I had like one big box of Lego. This show made me realize that I needed way more,” he said.

Patel explained that watching his kids enjoy Lego reminded him of how meaningful those early experiences can be. While his daughter may not want to be on TV, he joked,

“She does not like attention, and I have no idea where she gets that from.”

Being on the show, Patel enjoyed creativity and bonded with his kids over shared interests. He said he personally reached out to join and signed up quickly when the junior edition was announced. As both a parent and a fan, his excitement adds a personal touch to his role in the series.

Celebrity guests team up with kids for creative builds in Lego Masters Jr

Lego Masters Jr. brings together five celebrities and junior Lego fans to create imaginative builds under the guidance of familiar faces from the original show. Hosted by Kelly Osbourne, the show includes judges Amy Corbett and Boone Langston.

Each team consists of a celebrity and two young builders, competing in weekly challenges for the chance to win $50,000, the Lego trophy, and the title of champion. Jordin Sparks shared her love for Lego, saying,

“I’m not Master level yet but I’m pretty good following the instruction booklets! Putting Lego together is calming for me.”

Alison Sweeney also joined the fun, revealing her kids were thrilled. Alison Sweeney shared that her son Ben, who is now 20, had a massive Lego collection when he was younger. She also mentioned that her 16-year-old daughter Megan is very competitive and encouraged her before the show by telling her she had it in her.

Porsha Williams said her daughter Pilar was excited to see her mom on the show,

“I would rate my projects a seven out of 10… although Pilar may have a different rating!” she noted.

Andy Richter also joins the cast, working alongside junior contestants to bring their builds to life. The show airs weekly on Fox from August 18.

Season 5 episodes of Lego Masters are available to stream on Hulu.

