LEGO Masters season 5: All streaming platforms explored

LEGO Masters season 5 premiered on May 19, 2025, featuring contestants showcasing their creative skills and craftsmanship in a competitive race to win the $100,000 cash prize, the LEGO trophy, and the title of LEGO Masters. With six episodes into the season, the series was scheduled to air episode 7 on June 30, 2025. However, the episode was postponed to July 7.

Although the show was delayed by a week, fans can watch previous episodes on various streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, Hulu, and the official Fox website. Additionally, fans can try using a VPN (virtual private network) to get access to the latest episodes of LEGO Masters if the streaming platform does not support their device's virtual location.

While some streaming platforms are completely free, others offer paid services and free trials so users can browse before making a purchase.

According to the official synopsis of LEGO Masters on Fox's website, the series follows teams of two as they go "head-to-head with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks." Hosted by Will Arnett and expert judges, the show encourages "amateur builders" to put their creations to the test. The teams with the most impressive creations advance to the finish line.

More details on where to stream LEGO Masters season 5

The most accessible platform for streaming LEGO Masters is Amazon Prime Video. It offers subscribers access to a variety of TV shows, movies, and exclusive original content. Users can either purchase an Amazon Prime membership or the standalone service. It is compatible with many devices, including smart TVs, game consoles, tablets, and web browsers.

The streaming service (Amazon Prime and Prime Video) costs $14.99 per month and $139 per year. However, Prime Video is priced at $8.99 per month if purchased alone. Subscribers need to pay an additional $2.99 monthly to enjoy ad-free streaming. Additionally, it comes with a free seven-day Prime Video trial, allowing users to explore before committing.

The next streaming platform where fans can watch LEGO Masters episodes is Tubi. It is the only service that is completely free and does not require a subscription. Viewers located outside the United States can use a VPN to access Tubi and stream the episodes of the competitive reality show. All five seasons of the Fox series are available on the platform.

Another popular streaming service is Hulu. Users can watch the Fox show with any monthly Hulu plan starting at $9.99. The service offers a free trial to new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. If the service is unsatisfactory, hassle-free cancellation is also available to the users.

On Hulu, subscribers can stream other reality shows such as MasterChef: Dynamic Duos, Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, Farmer Wants a Wife, Hell's Kitchen, and many more. Additionally, the series is available to stream on Fox.com.

What happened in the last episode of LEGO Masters season 5?

The previous episode, which aired on June 23, 2025, titled Batman, showed the participants constructing unique versions of the infamous Batmobile. Despite the efforts of the contestants, two teams, John and Justin, and Maia and Jamie, landed at the bottom of the leaderboard and ran the risk of getting eliminated from the show.

While Anne and Luke won the Golden Brick as well as immunity with their take on the Batmobile, Justin and John, whose assigned theme was Batman: The Classic TV series, fell short of meeting the experts' expectations and were eliminated from the contest.

LEGO Masters will return with a new episode on July 7, 2025, at 8/7c on Fox.

