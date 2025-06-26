"I got raw fish" — MasterChef: Dynamic Duos judge Gordon Ramsay criticizes Ryan Kate and Kayla's performance

MasterChef: Dynamic Duos released episode 6 on June 25, 2025. Titled Pier Pressure, the segment saw the duos compete in their first-ever team challenge, in which they had to prepare a seafood dish to feed 101 fishermen and their families. The challenge was daunting, and it overwhelmed many, especially Ryan Kate and Kayla, members of the Blue Team, who struggled to stay on top of things.

Ad

Gordon paused the Blue Team's service when he found raw fish on the plates waiting to be served. After discovering that Ryan Kate and Kayla were in charge of cooking the fish, Gordon said:

"We're all over the f**king shop. We have lost our coordination, and on top of that, look, I got raw fish. Now, I know you're better than that. I know you're much better than that, and right now, you're just all going to the pressure test."

Ad

Trending

The MasterChef: Dynamic Duos judge threw the fish across the room, expressing his anger. Gordon then urged the captains of the Blue Team, Timothy and Athena, to get their team members organized or replace them with better substitutes.

Despite the warnings, Ryan Kate and Kayla struggled to meet the expectations, agitating their team captains.

MasterChef: Dynamic Duos star Ryan Kate collapses during service

Ad

For the seafood challenge, the Blue Team had initially planned to serve a pan-seared bass sandwich with tomatoes and onion tartare sauce, citrus slaw, and fried sweet potato chips. However, after the MasterChef: Dynamic Duos judges tasted their proposed dish, they asked them to make a few changes.

Consequently, Timothy and Athena decided to add onion rings to their burgers and more ingredients to the slaw to enhance its flavor.

However, the Blue Team continued to face more problems. Meanwhile, the guests started to line up, waiting for their orders. It caused the pressure to rise, as Ryan Kate and Kayla struggled to deliver. They served raw fish to the guests, which angered Gordon. He asked the MasterChef: Dynamic Duos contestants to "get it together" if they wanted to avoid getting eliminated.

Ad

"Ryan Kate and Kayla said they can cook fish. Ryan Kate is definitely at the moment overwhelmed," said Athena.

Ad

Timothy added that they were no longer on MasterChef Junior; consequently, he expected Ryan Kate and Kayla, who were former Junior contenders, to perform better.

Despite the warnings, the duo continued serving raw fish. Gordon stated that the girls were "a mess," so he switched them with other participants. Shortly after, the Blue Team began working cohesively and in a more organized manner. However, they faced another hurdle when Gordon noticed the "soggy" sweet potato chips Ryan Kate had prepared.

Ad

"Ryan Kate is definitely caught up in the hurricane," Athena said in a MasterChef: Dynamic Duos confessional.

Timothy added that the contestant had taken "a lot of criticism," wondering how much longer she could hold on. To save her team from losing, Athena asked Ryan Kate to leave the potatoes and come to the front of the shop to work on the buns, asking Kayla to take over from her.

Ad

Ad

Shortly after, Timothy asked Ryan Kate to help Kayla with the chips. Despite their efforts, the guests pointed out the sogginess of the chips, while one noted that it was the meal's only "let down."

As the tension escalated, Ryan Kate felt overwhelmed and eventually collapsed to the floor. The judges called for the medic, who then helped the contestant regain consciousness.

"I feel bad 'cause they need me to help," Ryan Kate said.

Ad

The MasterChef: Dynamic Duos star had to step out of the challenge, while her teammate, Kayla, continued to cook. Despite their efforts, the Blue Team could not win the challenge.

MasterChef: Dynamic Duos is available to stream on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More