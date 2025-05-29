MasterChef season 15 episode 2 recap: Dynamic duos fight for aprons in the second round of auditions

On May 28, 2025, MasterChef season 15, themed Dynamic Duos, continued its second round of auditions, with ten pairs of home cooks competing for a spot in the main competition. Episode 2 featured a series of head-to-head culinary battles where judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich, and newcomer Tiffany Derry evaluated dishes prepared by each duo.

By the end of the episode, five pairs were eliminated, and the remaining five teams earned white aprons and moved forward in the competition. Additionally, the five duos eliminated tonight, along with the three from episode 1, will surprisingly return in the next episode for a final chance to reenter MasterChef. Four sets of aprons remain available.

Episode 2 overview of MasterChef season 15

Battle 1: Kayla and Ryan Kate vs. Darce and Courtney

The first battle matched Kayla and Ryan Kate, both former MasterChef Junior contestants, against Darce and Courtney, two vegan animal ER nurses. Darce and Courtney presented a vegan Lomo Saltado featuring Lion's Mane mushrooms and Aji Amarillo paste.

Kayla and Ryan Kate served Pan-Seared Sea Bass with beurre blanc and toasted breadcrumbs. Their dish was described as visually refined, though one critique was that the tomatoes affected the texture of the fish. The judges responded favorably to the technique and balance of components, leading to Kayla and Ryan Kate advancing.

Battle 2: Kevin and Trey vs. Javi and Luis

Firefighter duo Javi and Luis prepared a Chipotle Turkey Burger with bacon jam and a Baby Gem Caesar Salad. The turkey burger was recognized for its moisture and seasoning, but the salad drew negative feedback due to plating and trimming.

Kevin and Trey, who are best friends, served Filet Mignon, accompanied by brandy peppercorn sauce, roasted carrots, and mashed potatoes. The steak received positive remarks on its execution, and the carrots were noted for their consistency. Despite a minor critique of the sauce, Kevin and Trey were awarded the apron.

Battle 3: Tonna and Cait vs. Milah and Lisa

In the third pairing, glam-grandmothers Milah and Lisa presented Carolina Sea Scallops with pureed parsnips, candied plums, and hearts of palm. While the scallops were acknowledged for proper cooking, there was concern regarding the overall sweetness and lack of acid.

The mother-daughter duo, Tonna and Cait, prepared Bison Steak, accompanied by green beans, sweet potato puree, and a reduction made from mushrooms and wine. The judges remarked on the steak’s preparation and seasoning, while noting an issue with the texture of the puree. Ultimately, Tonna and Cait moved forward on MasterChef.

Battle 4: Rachel and Julio vs. Spencer and McKenna

Rachel and Julio, a married couple, created Gambas Al Ajillo with creamy polenta, Spanish chorizo, and parmesan crisps. The judges highlighted the gambas but found the polenta excessively rich for the portion.

Spencer and McKenna, also married, served fried chicken with mashed potatoes, Southern-style green beans, and herb gravy. The chicken’s appearance and cooking were recognized, although the herb gravy was described as lacking in flavor. Rachel and Julio advanced to the next round.

Battle 5: Ricky and Ashley vs. Adam and Joel

Ricky and Ashley offered Seafood Fra Diavolo with tagliatelle and anchovy breadcrumbs. Despite critiques on plating and sauce quantity, the dish was evaluated positively for taste and seafood preparation.

Adam and Joel, who are brothers, prepared Stuffed Chicken Thigh filled with mushroom stuffing, accompanied by cranberry sauce and fried okra. While the chicken was noted for its execution, the okra received mixed feedback. Ricky and Ashley were selected to move on.

Catch MasterChef season 15 on Fox and stream on Hulu.

