Who is at risk of getting eliminated after MasterChef season 15 episode 6? Details explored

Season 15 of MasterChef has made it to episode 6 on June 25. Titled Pier Pressure, the episode had the contestants cooking at an actual pier by the sea. The 10 remaining contestant duos were judged by the season's esteemed panelists, Gordon Ramsay, Tiffany Derry, and Joe Bastianich.

Ad

The contestants had to cook for 101 fisherfolk and their families at the pier, and they had to make seafood. They were divided into two teams. Team Red consisted of Rachel and Julio, Adam and Joel, Tina and Aivan, Jessica and Jesse, and Zach and Michelle. Team Blue had Azu and Javier, Darce and Courtney, Kayla and Ryan Kate, Timothy and Athena, and Tonne and Cait.

After they served up their tester dishes and improved on them according to judges' comments, the Red Team won, leaving the Blue Team susceptible to elimination. The next MasterChef episode will see a face-off between the contestants of the Blue Team to see who goes home.

Ad

Trending

Who can go home in MasterChef season 15 episode 7?

While episode 6 of MasterChef season 15, Dynamic Duos, didn't have an elimination, episode 7 is to have one. Episode 6 didn't have an elimination because it made the contestants work in two teams of five. The five duos of the losing team couldn't all go home, so they would face off in the coming episode to decide on the one duo who would go home.

Ad

Ad

Rachel and Julio, the winners of the previous episode's challenge, got the advantage of deciding who they wanted on their team. So they picked out the members of the Red Team and let the remaining ones be on the Blue Team. They also became the captains of their team while Timothy and Athena were the captains of the other team.

The MasterChef teams had 30 minutes to present a tester dish, before they got their one hour to start serving the fisherfolk. Gordon and Tiffany were seeing the kitchen dynamic while Joe was observing and managing the dining room, to include all these elements in their final judgement.

Ad

The Red Team came up with Battered Cod Tacos with Roasted Corn Salsa, Avocado Crema, Pickled Onion, Smokey Beans, and Green Salsa, while the Blue Team made Pan-Seared Bass Sandwich with Tomatoes & Onions, Tartar Sauce, Citrus Slaw, and Fried Sweet Potato Chips.

After the judges tasted the Red Team's dish, Gordon said that their fish didn't have the seasoning they needed. He also found the sauce too sweet for his liking because he thought the sweet flavor didn't go well with the smokiness.

Ad

For the Blue Team's dish, Gordon praised how well the fish was cooked, but didn't like how soggy their sweet potato chips were. Joe agreed and asked them to go for onion rings instead. Both teams took the advice and started making changes before they served up the final thing.

Ad

The improvements the Red Team made, according to the judges' comments, worked because their tacos came out balanced in the end, just as the judges wanted. The Blue Team's sweet potato chips, on the other hand, remained soggy, and their coleslaw also came out bland.

Joe said that their concept of serving a sandwich with seafood wasn't the right one from the get-go. So the Blue Team lost, and its five contestant duos were left susceptible to elimination, while the Red Team gained immunity.

Ad

New episodes of MasterChef season 15 air on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More