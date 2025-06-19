“Y'all brought it today" — MasterChef judge Tiffany Derry praises Rachel and Julio’s octopus dish in the sweet and spicy challenge

The first Mystery Box Challenge of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos season 15 created heightened pressure in the kitchen as teams had to balance sweet and spicy flavors within a time limit. Among the standout duos in episode 5 of the season, Rachel and Julio presented a dish that impressed all three judges. Tiffany Derry remarked,

“My goodness — y’all brought it today! The octopus is tender. This is a delicious plate of food.”

She noted that their seared octopus dish not only met the challenge requirements but also earned them the top spot for the night.

Contestants face their first Mystery Box challenge on MasterChef: Dynamic Duos season 15

In episode 5, titled Mister-y & Mrs. Box, contestants picked up their mystery boxes to reveal different ingredients. One box hadcontained sweet ingredients like maple syrup and cherries, while another box had spicy ingredients such as horseradish and Carolina Reaper peppers.

Joe Bastianich explained that each team had to use at least two ingredients from each box and combine them into one cohesive dish. Gordon Ramsay introduced a table of proteins to complete the challenge. As the previous winners, Michelle and Zach held the power to assign proteins to each duo.

They selected the octopus for Rachel and Julio, intending to challenge what they considered strong competitors. Despite the complexity of the protein, Rachel and Julio accepted the assignment. They began crafting their dish: Seared Octopus with Patatas Bravas, Spicy Salsa Roja, and Sweet Chambord Pickled Apples and Radishes.

Judges evaluate the top 3 dishes

When time expired, the MasterChef judges tasted each creation and announced the top three dishes. Tiffany Derry praised Rachel and Julio for their use of octopus and the balance of flavors. Gordon Ramsay found the dish to be flavorful overall but pointed out that he wanted "more sauce," emphasizing that the plate could have benefited from additional moisture. Joe Bastianich noted,

“This dish is a perfect example of what a balanced dish should taste like. This is better than the octopus in some of my restaurants.”

Jessica and Jesse landed in the top three with their dish of Seared Prawns with Sweet Carrot and Ginger Puree, Spicy Shrimp and 'Nduja Jus, and Mustard Greens. Gordon commented on the visual presentation, noting that it was executed with "finesse."

Tiffany described the carrot purée as “gorgeous and delicious,” while Joe stated that they exceeded the expected sweet and spicy combination. Tina and Aivan completed the top three with their Korean-style barbeque short rib. Tiffany observed that while the dish was well-prepared, an additional sauce could have added more depth. Joe and Gordon both agreed that the overall execution was strong.

Rachel and Julio win the challenge

After tasting and deliberating, the MasterChef judges announced that Rachel and Julio had won the challenge. Gordon informed them that they would get an advantage in the upcoming round and told them to report to the balcony to join the other top teams, ensuring their safety from elimination.

Azu and Javier, Ricky and Ashley, and Michelle and Zach were placed in the bottom three. After the final assessment, the judges sent home Ricky and Ashley due to their spice-rubbed filet mignon, which was panned for being overcooked and unbalanced.

The MasterChef judges stated that Rachel and Julio's performance demonstrated that even with a challenging protein, precise execution and well-balanced flavors can lead to success in high-pressure situations.

Stream MasterChef: Dynamic Duos season 15 anytime on Hulu.

