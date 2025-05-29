Who went home on MasterChef season 15 episode 2? Details explored

Episode 2 of MasterChef season 15 aired on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. It continued the audition battles of the new "Dynamic Duos" format. The competition showcased ten pairs of cooks who presented their dishes to judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich, and Tiffany Derry. Five culinary battles unfolded throughout the episode, with one team emerging victorious in each round.

At the end of the MasterChef episode, five duos were eliminated: Darce and Courtney, Javi and Luis, Milah and Lisa, Spencer and McKenna, and Adam and Joel. These teams left without receiving the coveted white apron.

1) Darce and Courtney

In Battle 1, Darce and Courtney, who work as animal ER nurses, prepared a vegan Lomo Saltado featuring Lion's Mane mushrooms, rice, and Aji Amarillo paste. Their approach focused on capturing Peruvian flavors through plant-based cooking.

While the judges acknowledged their effort and technique, they pointed out that the dish needed additional salt or soy to achieve proper seasoning. Their opponents, Kayla and Ryan Kate, presented a pan-seared sea bass that secured their win in the round.

2) Javi and Luis

Battle 2 featured firefighters Javi and Luis, who served a chipotle turkey burger with bacon jam, baby gem Caesar salad, and homemade croutons. The protein component was recognized for its moist texture and flavor, but the duo's salad faced criticism. One judge noted an issue with the untrimmed lettuce, and the plating was described as awkward.

While their burger was impressive on its own, the lack of cohesion in the entire dish, particularly with the salad, ultimately led to their elimination. Kevin and Trey advanced after presenting a more cohesive and refined plate.

3) Milah and Lisa

In Battle 3, Milah and Lisa, known on the show as "glam-mas," presented a dish of Carolina sea scallops accompanied by pureed parsnips, peas, hearts of palm, and candied plums. The dish aimed to blend sweetness with seafood but raised concerns among the judges because of an overly sweet flavor profile and a lack of acidity.

Although the scallops were deemed adequately cooked, the rest of the plate lacked the desired balance. Their competitors, mother-daughter duo Tonna and Cait, delivered a bison steak dish that ultimately secured their spot in the next round.

4) Spencer and McKenna

Battle 4 featured married couple Spencer and McKenna presenting a plate of fried chicken accompanied by southern-style green beans, mashed potatoes, and herb gravy. Although the judges noted the texture and color of the chicken, they remarked that the herb gravy lacked noticeable flavor.

The rest of the plate was prepared with care, but the lackluster sauce diminished the overall impact of the dish. In contrast, Rachel and Julio's Spanish-inspired shrimp dish featured stronger elements, leading to their advancement on MasterChef.

5) Adam and Joel

In Battle 5, brothers Adam and Joel presented stuffed chicken thighs filled with mushrooms, accompanied by cranberry sauce, fried okra, and a green bean casserole. The chicken was praised for its strong execution, while opinions on the okra varied; one judge complimented it, while another remarked that it needed more crispness.

While their dish showed ambition, the various elements needed more consistency throughout the plate. In the end, Ricky and Ashley's seafood fra diavolo was chosen over their effort.

What's next on MasterChef season 15

In the upcoming episode, the five eliminated pairs will return alongside the three pairs from episode 1 to compete in a second-chance challenge. Four white aprons are still available, and these duos will compete once more in hopes of reentering the competition.

Stream MasterChef anytime on Hulu.

