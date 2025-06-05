Who earned the white aprons on MasterChef: Dynamic Duos episode 3? Details explored

Episode 3 of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos, which aired on June 4, 2025, featured a second-chance challenge for eight returning teams that had not secured white aprons during the audition rounds. At the end of the episode, four duos earned white aprons and advanced to the Top 12.

The successful teams were Azu and Javier, Adam and Joel, Darce and Courtney, and Jessica and Jesse. Their advancement was based on their performance in a timed challenge where each pair was tasked with preparing three identical plates to be judged by Gordon Ramsay, Tiffany Derry, and Joe Bastianich.

Episode overview of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos

What happened on the Second-Chance Challenge

The episode introduced a one-round challenge in which all eight teams cooked simultaneously. Each duo was given 45 minutes to prepare three identical dishes, with one plate presented to each judge. There were no theme restrictions, and the challenge focused on flavor, execution, and presentation.

Darce and Courtney served vegan fish and chips with beer-battered banana blossoms, fries, mushy peas, and tartar sauce. Judges noted the light batter and seaweed use, but pointed out uneven fry textures.

Shanda and Asa prepared sesame-crusted ahi tuna with coconut rice, greens, and wasabi crème fraîche. The dish was praised for seasoning, but needed an additional sauce to tie it together.

Milah and Lisa presented herb-crusted lamb with vegetables, cauliflower purée, and red wine demi-glace. While the lamb was well-cooked, the sauce and sides fell short.

Javi and Luis made a Cuban picadillo with rice, tostones, salad, and cilantro sauce. Judges appreciated the authenticity but wanted more depth in the beef.

Azu and Javier offered chiles en nogada with poblano pepper, picadillo, and walnut sauce. It was noted as a faster version of the classic, with well-balanced flavors.

Adam and Joel plated shrimp and grits with coffee-Coke sauce, cheddar grits, chard slaw, and toast points. The shrimp and sauce were highlighted for texture and flavor balance.

Jessica and Jesse served berbere-spiced lamb lollipops with cauliflower, whipped feta, pickled apple, and chilis. Judges noted the lamb’s doneness and how the apple enhanced the plate.

Spencer and McKenna made New York strip steak with cognac peppercorn sauce, sautéed spinach, and twice-baked potatoes. The sauce lacked body, and feedback on the potatoes was mixed.

By the end of the challenge, four duos received white aprons: Azu and Javier, Adam and Joel, Darce and Courtney, and Jessica and Jesse. The remaining teams— Shanda and Asa, Milah and Lisa, Javi and Luis, and Spencer and McKenna— were eliminated from the competition.

Who are the Top 12 pairs of home cooks who won a white apron on MasterChef: Dynamic Duos

The twelve duos moving forward in MasterChef: Dynamic Duos season 15 have now been finalized, combining winners from the audition rounds and the latest second-chance episode.

The Top 12 teams for Season 15 are:

Adam and Joel – Brothers from Athens, GA

Ashley and Ricky – Siblings from Orlando, FL / Buffalo, NY

Azu and Javier – Divorced exes from Miami Beach, FL / Miami, FL

Darce and Courtney – Animal ER nurses from Chicago, IL

Jessica and Jesse – Long-term partners from Boston, MA

Kayla and Ryan Kate – Friends from MasterChef Junior, NY / TX

Kevin and Trey – Best friends from New Bern, NC / Charlotte, NC

Rachel and Julio – Married from Naples, FL

Timothy and Athena – Newlyweds from Bowie, MD

Tina and Aivan – Aunt and niece from CA / CO

Tonna and Cait – Mother and daughter from Brandon, SD

Zach and Michelle – Married from Minneapolis, MN

The Top 12 will begin their first team challenge in the next episode airing June 11.

Watch MasterChef: Dynamic Duos on Fox every Wednesday.

