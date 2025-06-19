MasterChef: Dynamic Duos episode 5 recap — Contestants face sweet and spicy challenge while Ashley and Ricky are eliminated

MasterChef: Dynamic Duos returned with episode 5 on June 18, 2025, titled Mister-y and Mrs. Box. The Top 11 pairs walked into the kitchen to find two Mystery Boxes at their stations — one filled with sweet ingredients and the other with spicy ones. Each team had to select at least two ingredients from each box and make a dish that combined both sweet and spicy flavours in a balanced way.

For the first time this season, protein options were introduced, and last week’s winners, Zach and Michelle, were given the power to assign a different protein to each team.Gordon Ramsay gave feedback on Zach and Michelle’s duck dish, pointing out how hard it can be to get the flavours right with limited time.

Three teams made it to the top: Jessica & Jesse, Rachel & Julio, and Tina & Aivan. Meanwhile, Azu & Javier, Ashley & Ricky, and Zach & Michelle landed in the bottom group. Ultimately, the judges determined that Ashley and Ricky’s dish was the weakest, resulting in their elimination. The remaining 10 teams will now prepare for a seafood team challenge in the next episode.

Top and bottom performances shape this episode of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos

This episode of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos began with each team opening a sweet box and a spicy box. The teams were instructed to combine ingredients from both boxes to create a dish that worked in harmony. When no proteins were found inside the boxes, the judges revealed a separate selection of 11 proteins.

Zach and Michelle, having won the previous challenge, were given the power to assign one protein to each team. Darce and Courtney, the only vegan duo, were assigned chicken, presenting a new hurdle since they had not worked with meat before. Several teams impressed the judges. Jessica and Jesse presented seared prawns with sweet carrot and ginger puree and a spicy jus.

“Visually, you deliver with such finesse,” Gordon told them.

Tiffany called their puree “gorgeous and delicious.” Joe added, “You went beyond” what was expected. Rachel and Julio also received praise for their octopus dish.

“This is better than the octopus in some of my restaurants,” Joe remarked.

Tina and Aivan’s short ribs were well-cooked, though Tiffany noted, “You could have benefited from a sauce.” On the other hand, the bottom teams struggled. Gordon criticized Azu and Javier’s dish, saying, “That’s not a beurre rouge.”

Tiffany felt their collaboration was lacking. Zach and Michelle’s duck dish was criticized by Gordon, who said, “We can’t digest it.” Tiffany noted the dish had no balance, while Joe said, “Your advantage backfired.”

Ashley and Ricky were eliminated after their filet dish failed to impress the judges of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos

The challenge proved especially tough for Ashley and Ricky on MasterChef: Dynamic Duos. They prepared a spice-rubbed filet mignon with dirty rice and a sweet Chambord sauce. While presenting their dish, the judges raised concerns about the cooking technique and flavor profile.

“You can see how [the filet] has gone gray because you threw it back in the oven twice,” Gordon said.

Tiffany remarked, “It just didn’t come together.” Joe described it as “a series of errors.” With strong performances from other teams, the judges had to decide which duo would be going home. Despite Zach and Michelle also receiving harsh criticism, their dish was not considered the weakest overall. Ultimately, Ashley and Ricky were eliminated from the competition.

“We can cook a lot better than what we showed today. Being eliminated definitely sucks,” they shared post elimination.

This marks the second elimination of this season of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos. The remaining ten teams now advance to their first team challenge. In the next episode, they will be divided into groups to prepare seafood for 101 fishermen and their families.

MasterChef: Dynamic Duos episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

