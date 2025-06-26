"Haven't been cleaned for months" — Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star Gordon finds an unclean kitchen at Wilson's Secret Sauce

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service released episode 6 on June 25, 2025. It showed Gordon heading to Wilson's Secret Sauce, a barbecue restaurant in Philadelphia, to investigate the condition of the establishment and the issues it faced due to the owner's lack of managerial skills. While exploring the place, Gordon was shocked to see the dirty kitchen and the complete disregard for hygiene standards.

As he entered the kitchen, he turned on his UV flashlight to detect the germs and dirt that were invisible to the naked eye. He opened one of the kitchen compartments and scraped the dust off the side of its door, saying:

"To the naked eye, it looks good, but honestly, the black light will highlight the sort of unhygienic side. They haven't been cleaned for months, and I mean months."

The Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star then looked at the fridge, which had fungus-like stains on its handle. Gordon was disappointed by the "dirty" state of the restaurant, and pointed out that a working station as unclean as the one at Wilson's Secret Sauce was enough to give customers "food poisoning."

From an expensive inventory to an unclean kitchen, several factors bothered Gordon, who wondered how he could turn the place around.

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service expert Gordon finds an overwhelming number of briskets in the kitchen

After arriving at the restaurant, Gordon headed straight to the kitchen to inspect the state it was in. Even before he stepped inside, he could smell the brisket. As he looked further, he found several briskets stored in the food smoker. Gordon noted that the owner seemed "obsessed with his brisket."

"How much brisket is this guy cooking?" Gordon added.

The food smoker alone contained four briskets. However, those were not all. Gordon discovered the "burnt bits" of the briskets stored in the walk-in fridge, covered with plastic wrap.

He then found "more brisket" in multiple compartments inside the walk-in refrigerator. Gordon mentioned that someone had "paid a fortune" for all the ingredients, which, according to him, unnecessarily added to the inventory.

All the pre-cooked brisket worried the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service expert, as he explained that reheated barbecue would end up being dry and not taste as good.

Gordon then found a tray of marinated protein that he assumed had been in there "for days." According to his informant or insider, Wilson's Secret Sauce had been losing money. Gordon, after looking at the overstocked ingredients and the size of the menu, said he knew why the restaurant was struggling to stay afloat.

As Gordon scanned through the menu, he found pizzas, lobster mac and cheese, egg rolls, and more on the card. He expressed his disappointment, saying:

"I mean, seriously, a great barbecue shop just focuses on six, seven, [or] eight items."

The Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star then entered the kitchen and noticed the germs and dirt on the kitchen compartments and the fridge handle. Gordon did an ATP test to measure the cleanliness of the kitchen appliances. Any number over 90 would indicate a case of cross-contamination, and the device showed 4262.

"Now there's a big problem straight away. There is a lot of cross-contamination going on," Gordon stated.

After his initial inspection, Gordon and his team immediately got to work to help save Wilson's Secret Sauce from going under. They not only transformed and redesigned the dining hall, kitchen, and additional infrastructure but also restructured the menu to minimize food waste and the inventory pressure.

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episodes air every Wednesday at 9 PM ET only on Fox.

