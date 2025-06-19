What happened to Marvel Ranch after Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service transformed it? Details explored

Episode 5 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service premiered on June 18 and was titled Marvel Ranch, the name of the restaurant that Gordon and his secret service team transformed.

The restaurant, located in Reading, Pennsylvania, was known for its breakfasts and brunches. However, the once-crowded eatery was experiencing a decline in footfall. It struggled to pay off its loans and was having difficulty staying open. If Gordon Ramsay hadn't intervened, Marvel Ranch's situation could have worsened.

After Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service revamped the restaurant, it once again became the bustling establishment it had been previously. Following the transformation, the restaurant was featured on news channels for its interior and menu. It also experienced a surge in engagement on its social media pages.

Trending

How Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service transformed Marvel Ranch in episode 5

Cheryl, the owner of Marvel Ranch restaurant, took it upon herself to follow everything Gordon had asked her to do to save the restaurant from shutting down. After she did so, the restaurant once again welcomed the crowds it had once attracted.

It now serves breakfast and brunch to families and diners. This change resulted from the diversification of their menu by Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, which considered the needs of all types of guests, including vegetarians. They didn't interfere with the classic and hearty breakfast dishes, such as an egg and bacon sandwich, fries, and eggs with American cheese.

The restaurant now features outdoor seating, a new attraction for customers. They now also have a functional website that showcases what customers like and what they, as a restaurant, have to offer. In addition to their website, they maintain a well-updated Facebook page. This page includes clips of their kitchen, new preparations, and birthday celebrations for their staff members.

In March 2025, after Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service transformed the establishment, Marvel Ranch was mentioned in the Reading Eagle. The publication praised the restaurant for its revamped interiors and dishes. 69 News also covered them in March 2025 and highlighted how Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service helped them fully transform.

Following these mentions, Marvel Ranch became the go-to place for Reading residents. On Google, the restaurant boasts a 4.2-star rating and 832 written reviews at the time this article was published. The same can be seen on TripAdvisor, where the restaurant has a 4-star rating and 30 reviews.

How Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service transformed Marvel Ranch in episode 5

Gordon pointed out to Cheryl that her staff didn't respect her, nor did they have the zeal to fight for the business. They didn't even want to set standards. He brought to light the dead mouse he found in the basement and the grill tray that hadn't been cleaned for over a week. Initially, he thought he couldn't change the restaurant because the staff seemed like they would never change.

But then he recognized the potential for change and implemented it. He helped Kenny, the cook, understand what Cheryl was experiencing and how that would impact the business, making Kenny more willing to adopt a disciplined approach.

Gordon also took the staff to a boxing match to unwind and rethink their updated roles. He explained to Cheryl that she needed to act like their boss, not their mother, which she understood and accepted.

The interior team transformed the restaurant into a 1970s diner theme, complete with new kitchen equipment. Gordon also showed the cooks how they could make an omelette within 90 seconds and got the restaurant up and running.

New episodes of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service come out on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on FOX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More