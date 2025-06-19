Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service season 1 episode 5 recap: Gordon exposes chaos at Marvel Ranch and pushes Cheryl to lead

Episode 5 of Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service follows Gordon Ramsay as he travels to Reading, Pennsylvania, to assess Marvel Ranch, a long-running breakfast diner facing internal dysfunction and financial strain. As part of the show’s format, Gordon begins his investigation in secret and uncovers unsanitary conditions, disorganized kitchen behavior, and weak leadership.

The Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service episode, which aired June 18, 2025, highlighted how Gordon not only exposes these issues but also urges owner Cheryl to step into a firm leadership role to keep the business operating.

Episode 5 overview of Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service season 1

Gordon discovers hygiene violations and poor kitchen operations

Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service begins the inspection by entering Marvel Ranch through the basement during the night. There, he identifies several health hazards, including mouse droppings and a dead rodent at the bottom of the stairs.

Gordon installs a hidden rat camera and later observes the kitchen, where he finds food debris, grease buildup, and cockroach droppings. Gordon conducts an ATP swab test, with the microwave scoring 5718—far above the sanitary threshold of 90.

The next morning, Gordon monitors the staff from a van parked outside. Cameras capture casual behavior among the team, with frequent bickering and jokes during service hours. Omelets are pre-made and reheated in a microwave, and Cheryl, the owner, is seen on the cooking line instead of managing the floor.

A customer finds hair in their food, and another sends back cold chili, but the staff responds by blaming the guests rather than resolving the complaints.

Two undercover chefs— Sammi Tarantino from Hell’s Kitchen season 22 and Rock Harper from season 3— order dishes for further evaluation. Sammi notes that the chili resembles a canned product, and Rock describes the omelet as rubbery. They also observe that the steak dish appears to be ground beef. Meanwhile, kitchen staff engage in a loud disagreement that unfolds in full view of the diners.

Gordon confronts the staff and challenges Cheryl’s leadership

Gordon enters the restaurant and reveals that he has been watching everything unfold. He points out the lack of professionalism and refers to the kitchen environment as chaotic.

He then addresses Cheryl directly, explaining that her current leadership approach is ineffective. She acknowledges the challenges, explaining that she has treated her team like family, but Gordon highlights that respect for her authority is missing.

A private conversation with cook Kenny reveals that he stays at the restaurant out of loyalty to Cheryl. Gordon shares the severity of the financial situation, including a $1.2 million loan, and urges Kenny to take ownership of the kitchen’s standards. Kenny agrees to step up and support structural improvements. Cheryl also commits to redefining her role and setting clear expectations for her team.

Marvel Ranch reopens with defined roles and a new structure

To support the transition, Gordon Ramsay takes the staff off-site for a team-building session and uses the opportunity to speak with Cheryl one-on-one. She agrees to shift from a nurturing figure to a more authoritative leader. Kenny is promoted to head chef, with responsibilities over kitchen discipline and execution.

Meanwhile, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service team renovates the space, deep cleans the kitchen, and installs new equipment. Upon return, the staff receives training on basic standards, including preparing fresh omelets in 90 seconds. During relaunch, Gordon observes Cheryl managing the floor while Kenny maintains order in the kitchen.

At the end of the episode, it is revealed that Cheryl was the planted insider, providing Gordon with firsthand insights. With clearer roles and improved operations, Marvel Ranch begins a new phase under reinforced leadership.

Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service is available for streaming anytime on Prime Video.

