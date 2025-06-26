What happened to Wilson's Secret Sauce after getting a reality check on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service? Details explored 

In Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode 6, the famed chef and his team made their way to Philadelphia to take a look at Wilson's Secret Sauce after an informant or an insider expressed concern about the owner's ability to run a restaurant.

Gordon sneaked into the kitchen and found old food, frozen barbecue items, and more. He also found that multiple equipment hadn't been cleaned in months and ran a test and found that the cross-contamination levels crossed 4000, which could prove to be hazardous.

After sending Hell's Kitchen alums Rock Harper and Alex Belew into the restaurant to get a better idea of how badly the establishment needed help, Gordon makes his way into the restaurant and demands that the staff stop cooking. After much-needed conversations with owners Kelly and Steve, the owners returned to the restaurant and found it transformed beyond recognition.

The Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service team changed the dining area, limited the menu to 13 dishes, and revealed that the Hell's Kitchen alums would consult on Wilson's Secret Sauce for 6 to 12 months to guide them better.

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service transforms Wilson's Secret Sauce in episode 6

In Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service season 1 episode 6, after the transformation took place, Gordon Ramsey returned to the restaurant and Kelly and Steve expressed their gratitude. In a confessional, Kelly said that she wanted to cry when she saw Gordon because it was "beautiful."

The famed chef gave Kelly a hug and told the family that he was hoping that Steve could close up early when they sold out. He told them that it would build "massive demand" and said it was the best form of marketing.

"Not only has the restaurant transformed, but so has the menu," Gordon said.

The Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service frontrunner explained that they went from 75 food items to just 13 and that the menu's secret of the menu was that there was an "overlap," reducing food wastage. He added that all Wilson's Secret Sauce needed was "proper training."

Gordon helped the team in the kitchen, informing them of proper techniques. Chef Joe commented on the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service frontrunner's help and said that because of him, all excuses were gone and it was up to them to prove to him that it wasn't a "bad mistake" to bet on them.

"He can bet on us all day, every day," Joe added.

Gordon Ramsay said that after the transformation, Wilson's Secret Sauce would be financially efficient and operate like a true barbecue restaurant. He sat the owners down for a meal, prepared by their team under his guidance, and said that the Hell's Kitchen alums would be available to them to consult on for the next 12 months.

After the meal, the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star gathered the staff to reveal who the insider was. He called the person in question and Chef Joe answered. Kelly and Steve hugged him and told him how much they appreciated him getting them the help they needed.

"I feel like he knew everybody was at their breaking point and if something didn't change, everybody was just going to go their own way," Kelly told the cameras.

Soon after, it was time for the Wilson's Secret Sauce team to open up while Gordon kept an eye on them through his surveillance van. He praised Kelly's approach to customers and praised the team for not keeping their customers waiting.

The Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service team had one last surprise for the family and said he knew that Steve and Kelly were big fans of the Philadelphia Eagles and invited the 2025 Super Bowl champion Jordan Mailata and his wife to dine at Wilson's Secret Sauce.

Tune in next Wednesday at 9 pm ET to watch episode 7 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service on Fox.

