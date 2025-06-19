"It's like an apocalypse of turds" — Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star Gordon finds mice droppings at Marvel Ranch

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service returned with a new episode titled Marvel Ranch on June 18, 2025. In this episode, Gordon Ramsay traveled to Marvel Ranch in Pennsylvania to assess the state of the kitchen, the kitchen crew, and the staff's performance, aiming to transform the restaurant into a more efficient operation.

Ad

Gordon was taken aback by the state of the restaurant upon initial investigation. He not only found pre-made food and unhygienic appliances and workstations, but also discovered mouse droppings in the basement storage.

"It's like an apocalypse of turds," he said.

This discovery immediately raised concerns about Marvel Ranch's hygiene standards. Gordon noted that the entire place smelled of feces, and he feared it might be unsafe for customers to eat at the restaurant.

Ad

Trending

As he continued investigating the basement, the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star found a couple of dead mice. Speaking to the cameras, Gordon expressed his disappointment and criticized the restaurant's staff and management for overlooking the "rodent problem." He then set a "rat camera" in the same place to capture live footage of rodents running around.

"This place hasn't been cleaned in years" — Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star Gordon discovers various types of stains in the kitchen

Ad

Marvel Ranch, a restaurant that had been in operation for four decades, was struggling to keep its doors open. Consequently, an insider from the restaurant sought Gordon's help to transform the place.

However, the state of the restaurant worried Gordon. After walking through the mice-infested basement, the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star stepped into the kitchen. He used a black light to check the cleanliness of the appliances and the stoves, and was shocked to see various types of stains on the workstations.

Ad

"How disgusting is that? This place hasn't been cleaned in years," he said.

Gordon then found traps for mice and cockroaches inside a bread warmer and deemed the place "disgusting." He was surprised to see the buildup of food, grease, and drippings coagulated on the gas stove. The Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star explained that it was the unclean kitchen that had attracted the mice and cockroaches.

Ad

What surprised the chef even more was the discovery of pre-made omelets in a box in the kitchen.

"Pre-made omelets. Now, that's a first," he expressed.

Ad

He then collected some samples from one of the microwaves to get an ATP test, which measures the level of bacteria on a surface. The upper limit for contamination was set at 90; however, the sample from the microwave read 5,718.

"This place is disgusting. It's clearly run by a bunch of amateurs. There is no standards anywhere. This place is a shock. It's called the Marvel Ranch Diner. Wow. There's nothing marvelous about their performance, let me tell you," Gordon added.

Ad

The Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star also criticized the "dreary" condition of the dining room, noting that the chairs, benches, and "plastic menus" only added to the dreariness of the place.

Ad

Later in the episode, when Gordon confronted the staff, he called them out for operating like a "frat house." He criticized them for playing and wrestling in the kitchen while customers waited for their orders. When Gordon brought out a greasy tray of food, one of the staff members revealed it was last cleaned seven or eight days ago.

Despite the hurdles, Marvel Ranch was able to transform itself with Gordon's assistance and guidance. The restaurant received a full makeover, and Gordon altered the menu to match the eatery's expenses. The staff also learned how to work cohesively. Cheryl, the restaurant's owner, then revealed herself as the insider and thanked Gordon for his help.

Ad

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episodes can be streamed on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More