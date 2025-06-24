"Learned to advocate for myself" - LEGO Masters star Justin Brady shares his learning from the show

Lego Masters season 5 premiered on FOX on May 19. The show returned with a new group of teams competing in a series of intricate LEGO-based challenges to win the coveted title and the $100,000 grand prize.

The duo of John Walls and Justin Brady-Joyner is one of the 11 teams competing this season. With an initial impressive performance, the pair is still running strong in the competition.

In an interview with GLAAD published on June 9, John and Justin reflected on their journey on the show and shared the things they learned along the way.

Justin shared that competing on Lego Masters was a "transformative" experience for him. He gained more confidence and learned to advocate for himself in new ways. Additionally, partnering with John helped him realize that self-advocacy wasn't such a selfish thing.

Trending

"Competing on the show was transformative! I gained so much more confidence and learned to advocate for myself in new ways. I’ve always been someone who speaks up for others, but it’s been harder to speak up for myself. Partnering with John helped me see that self-advocacy isn’t selfish," he said.

LEGO Masters duo Justin Brady-Joyner and John Walls reflect on their show journey so far

In their interview with GLAAD, LEGO Masters duo Justin Brady-Joyner and John Walls were asked what they had learned about themselves during the competition that surprised them. Justin shared that he discovered the importance of self-advocacy, emphasizing that it is not only essential but can also be practiced with kindness and grace.

Justin added that he was incredibly impressed by what they were able to accomplish on the show. He noted that the intense pressure of the creative process pushed them to achieve things they had never done before.

"It is powerful to see how these things have shaped my personal and professional life since the show. I developed the courage to open my own business as an organizational leadership coach and consultant, and to embrace myself as a LEGO artist, leading to commissions opportunities that previously I only dreamed of!" the LEGO Masters star continued.

Meanwhile, John shared that during his time on the show, he learned that he could build things under extreme pressure and thrived while doing it.

At home, he said that he used to spend days or even weeks perfecting a MOC. However, on the show, they had a fixed time for creation, a vague idea, and just a clock letting them know how much time was left. What surprised him most was how creative and resourceful they were able to become in those conditions.

Looking back at what they built together, John said that he just feels proud of it. He noted that through the experience, they were able to push themselves, learned new skills on the fly, and build things they never thought were possible.

Further in the interview, John was asked to share how he manages to keep his cool in LEGO Masters' high-pressure environment. He credited it to his friendship with Justin.

"The LEGO Masters build room is incredible and intense. There’s pressure from the clock, the cameras, the expectations. But what got us through was our friendship. There were moments when one of us would hit a creative wall or feel totally overwhelmed, and the other would step in, sometimes with ideas and sometimes just with support," he said.

Lego Masters season 5 episodes premiere every Monday on FOX. The episodes are available the next day on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More