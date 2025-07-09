Who are Tyler and Amy Clites from LEGO Masters? Details explored

Tyler Clites and his wife, Amy Clites, are the winners of the first season of LEGO Masters, which debuted in February 2020. The married couple had competed against Boone and Mark, as well as Samuel and Jessica, in the finale. While each team tried to outperform the other, it was Tyler and Amy who took home the winner's title.

According to Tyler Clites' official website, the former male contender described his team with his wife as a "great team."

"She’s got a knack for coming up with great ideas and making our projects look amazing while I focus on ensuring everything fits together just right. It’s this combination that’s helped us come up with some pretty awesome builds," he wrote.

As of 2025, Tyler continues to showcase his creative skills, creating custom LEGO kits, sculptures, and presenting at events. Known as Tyler Clites Brick Designs, his company offers a variety of builds, including mini figures, large-scale sculptures, and more.

However, not much is known about his wife, Amy, who does not have a social media presence. In a 2024 Instagram post, Tyler shared a picture with a pregnant Amy and captioned it saying "Baby #3 due end of August."

LEGO Masters winners Tyler and Amy recall how they landed on the competitive series

In an interview with DeanHouston+ on March 30, 2023, Tyler opened up about how he and his wife landed on the show as a team. Tyler recalled that the "scouting team" found him online and encouraged him to apply.

At the time, Tyler was looking for a partner in the LEGO community to work with as a teammate. However, when he could not find someone to tag along with, he decided to pass on the opportunity. It was then that the producers asked him to bring Amy along. Consequently, the duo became LEGO Masters' "cute newlywed couple."

In a separate interview with The Brothers Brick in 2020, Amy chimed in, saying that the decision to participate with her husband happened with "just a little outside influence."

"We were having dinner one night when he told me about this idea, and I was like, 'Ha, ha, ha. Funny joke.' Tyler’s like, 'No, seriously.' So, just due to the casting encouragement for us to apply together, we went ahead and did that," she explained.

Tyler stated that he and his wife loved spending time and embarking on "creative endeavors" together. Consequently, it was an easy choice for the LEGO Masters stars to participate as a team.

When asked if they had to build something during casting, Tyler answered in the affirmative, saying that the casting team tasked them with "two different building challenges."

"They wanted to see how you build under time pressure with limited pieces, how you work together as a team and how you appear on camera," he added.

Although Amy competed alongside her husband, she did not have much experience building LEGO structures. Consequently, she approached the show as a learning experience where she not only supported her partner but also improved her creative skills.

The LEGO Masters contender stated that she had an eye for LEGO and could tell which designs would work aesthetically. Amy shared that it was "just a thrill" for her that she was not "holding back" her husband but contributing to his creations. She believed that together they were a formidable team that could contend.

According to Tyler Clites' official website, the LEGO Masters contestants focused on "blending creativity with storytelling and technical prowess."

"Each build was more than just a structure; it was a narrative, a slice of imagination made tangible. We strived to infuse our creations with stories that resonated with the judges and audience alike. Marrying the technical aspects of LEGO building with a compelling narrative was challenging, but it also made the process so rewarding," the website said.

Tyler noted that he and Amy always began with a "solid plan," spending longer than other contestants sketching, discussing, and strategizing before placing a single brick.

While there is not much information on Amy and her creative endeavors due to her lack of social media activity, Tyler continues to update his fans through his Instagram account, @tylerclitesbrickdesigns. The LEGO Masters star's creations have been featured in several locations, including LEGOLAND New York and LEGO House in Billund, Denmark, the home of LEGO.

LEGO Masters season 5 episodes can be streamed on Hulu.

