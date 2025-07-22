  • home icon
  LEGO Masters season 5 episode 9 recap: Teams are challenged to make great ball contraptions

By Raina Saha
Modified Jul 22, 2025 05:14 GMT
LEGO Masters host Will Arnett (Image via Instagram/@realityclubfox)
LEGO Masters season 5 returned with a new episode, the semi-finals, on July 21, 2025. With only a handful of teams remaining in the competition, the latest segment showcased each team trying to outperform the other while making the fewest mistakes. The four semi-finalist pairs battled against each other, creating their best versions of a great ball contraption.

The challenge pushed the teams to their limits, as judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard deliberated on the most minute details of each build before determining which teams to advance to the finale, and which to send packing. The task not only demanded skilled craftsmanship but also required the contestants to highlight their storytelling abilities through their creations.

The official synopsis of episode 9 of LEGO Masters season 5 reads:

"The four remaining teams compete for a spot in the finale, where each team is tasked with building a mechanism that successfully moves a ping-pong ball from one-side of the studio to the other. Combining intentional storytelling with technical craftsmanship, builders have to be brave, bold, and unique."
All four teams strived to put their best foot forward; however, not all could impress the judges, resulting in the elimination of one pair from the competitive series.

What happened in episode 9 of LEGO Masters season 5?

The challenge in episode 9 of LEGO Masters saw the contestants sketching plans to create a functional great ball contraption, hoping to leave a lasting impression on the experts with their spots in the competition at stake. The four teams competing in the race were Ben and Michael, Ian and Sage, Anthony and Joe, and Corey and Rebecca.

The task proved difficult for many, as they struggled to meet the judges' expectations. Not only were they required to create a unique contraption, but they also had to match and coincide their contraptions to those of their competitors to move the ping pong ball from one side to the other.

First up were LEGO Masters stars Ben and Michael, who created a "lost meatball" contraption that rolled a meatball into the pantry. While the experts appreciated the presentation and story behind it, they were concerned with the build's functionality.

Then came Ian and Sage, who presented the judges with "the tale of Sage and Ian," a representation of their journey on the FOX competitive series. They incorporated their builds from throughout the season into the contraption, capturing their experience on the show as the ball traveled from one point to the other. However, the experts remarked that the build was a little simplistic.

Anthony and Joe described their build as telling the story of "Anthony and Joe escape from mom." It showed a child getting lost in an amusement park and doing everything his mother would never permit, with a ball chasing him the whole time. The LEGO Masters judges appreciated their craftsmanship, but more so, the story behind the creation.

The last team up for deliberation was Corey and Rebecca. They presented the experts with a hairbrush-themed build, which also included bumpers to manage the speed of the ball.

The ball started at Anthony and Joe's build, then went to Sage and Ian's, then to Ben and Michael's before ending up at Corey and Rebecca's. Despite a few small glitches, the ball managed to complete its course.

After reviewing the performances of the teams, the LEGO Masters judges sent Anthony and Joe to the series finale. The second team through was Sage and Ian, which meant Corey and Rebecca, as well as Ben and Michael, were in the bottom two.

Both displayed potential, but Amy and Jamie decided to advance Ben and Michael, eliminating Corey and Rebecca from the race.

LEGO Masters can be streamed on Hulu.

Raina Saha

