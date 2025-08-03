All the Sharks star Sarah Roberts breaks down her experience filming the Netflix show

All the Sharks is a Netflix show that welcomed four teams of marine experts to capture photographs of the most elusive kind of sharks for a chance to win a $50,000 cash prize for a marine charity of their choice. Among the participants was environmental journalist Sarah Roberts, who reflected on her experience on the show in an episode of her podcast, That's Just Wild. Titled Sharks: Jaws, Netflix, and Misconceptions, and released on July 8, 2025, in the episode, Sarah looked back on her journey filming the Netflix series, recalling the thrill of being able to swim with sharks and witness schools of different kinds of those predators, something she had never experienced before. She also shared stories about how she and her teammate Dan spotted some of the most uncommon sharks, which helped them better understand the species. Sarah further discussed the impact of the 1975 movie Jaws and how it revolutionized the way people saw the predator species. Sarah and her partner Dan had reached the final of All the Sharks, but unfortunately lost to their opponents, Chris and Brendan. Sarah recalls her encounter with epaulette sharks on All the Sharks View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile looking back on her experience on All the Sharks, Sarah noted that it was &quot;the complete opposite&quot; of Jaws, a common perception among people. She explained that while the premise of the show may sound &quot;boring&quot; to some people, the content was not.Sarah revealed that she encountered &quot;obscene&quot; currents and weather conditions while hunting for sharks on the show, noting that the predators were not easy to spot. However, she admitted that the &quot;cool part&quot; about the series was that it put the spotlight on some of the lesser-known species.&quot;It was competitive, crazy, fun, and it's actually family friendly,&quot; she added.Sarah recalled the moment she saw her first school of hammerheads on All the Sharks, tagging it as one of the most unreal experiences of her life. Commenting on the competitive nature of the contest, Sarah described the Netflix series as an amalgamation of Race Across the World and Pokémon Go. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite the hurdles and the unfavorable weather conditions, Sarah described her time on the show as &quot;the most fun.&quot; She further noted that it was like a &quot;dream situation&quot; for every marine enthusiast, as it allowed them to work on sharks.2025 marked 50 years of the movie Jaws, which, according to Sarah, impacted the way people perceived sharks. While it generated fear in the minds of many, it piqued her curiosity, motivating her to go into shark research.&quot;Jaws really did put sharks on the map. There would never have been a commission of the show I've just shot had Jaws not happened all that time ago because as much as it scared people, it made sharks a talking point,&quot; she explained.Sarah added that while Jaws made the great white shark familiar to all, the purpose of All the Sharks was to raise awareness about the other &quot;interesting, cool&quot; shark species that existed underwater. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne such rare species that Sarah encountered while filming All the Sharks was the epaulette shark, which made her feel &quot;like a child at Christmas.&quot; &quot;They're just the weirdest looking. They're just sort of almost like a cat shark in their shape and they're a bit sort of patchy, but for me, it's just their movements. They just wander around... blew my mind,&quot; she said.Sarah also talked about her encounter with angel sharks, a species known for hiding under the sand for hours before surfacing to hunt. She mentioned that due to the lack of data on angel sharks, they were considered endangered. However, new science suggested that it might not be the case.Consequently, the All the Sharks star urged divers and marine enthusiasts to go searching for angel sharks and record the data at local universities. All the Sharks is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.