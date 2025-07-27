Chris Malinowski and Brendan Talwar claim victory in All the Sharks finale

All the Sharks premiered on Netflix on July 4, 2025, with six episodes, each documenting the journey of eight participants as they explored the waters of different countries in search of the rarest of sharks. Among them were marine experts, Dr. Chris Malinowski &amp; Dr. Brendan Talwar, who outlasted their opponents and won the $50,000 cash prize for a marine charity of their choice in the finale.To advance in the competition and eventually win the contest, the contestants had to not only traverse the shark-infested waters, with danger lurking in every corner, but also snap photographs of the predators. The rarer the type of shark, the higher the points. In the All the Sharks finale, titled The Grand Fin-Ale, Brendan and Chris battled it out against Dan and Sarah. While the competition was close, Brendan and Chris emerged victorious, taking home the $50,000 prize money. However, their journey to the finish line was not without challenges. Even in the finale, they faced obstacles amid their victories, but continued to push themselves for the sake of their mission. As a result of their efforts, they successfully crossed the finish line. Brendan and Chris swam with killer whales in the finale of All the Sharks View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter diving in the waters of Japan, the Maldives, Australia, South Africa, and other places, Brendan and Chris, known as Shark Docs, landed in the shark-abundant waters of the Galápagos Islands. They, as well as Sarah and Dan, known as Great British Bait Off, had two days to explore the islands and capture as many sharks as possible.Brendan and Chris entered the last phase of the competition, determined to photograph a whale shark, the rarest of them all, worth 100 points. However, they soon realized that spotting the elusive predator was more difficult than they had anticipated. Regardless, the men were elated to be able to travel to the Galápagos Islands.While speaking to the All the Sharks cameras, Chris said:&quot;Galápagos is a place I dreamed of going to. All the animals that we know we're going to see, there's nothing more exciting than the Galápagos to a biologist.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostExperts in their fields, Shark Docs strategized a game plan, using science, research, and their backgrounds to find the hotspots for sharks. Chris, a marine biologist working as the Director of Research and Conservation at the Ocean First Institute, and Brendan, a postdoctoral scholar in the Semmens Lab at Scripps Oceanography, both agreed to explore the eastern side of the islands where they suspected they would find an upwelling.Having been away from their families for over six weeks, the All the Sharks contestants wanted to make every dive count. Additionally, they were determined to win the cash prize for their marine organizations, Reef Environmental Education Foundation and Ocean First Institute.Their first dive turned out to be a success as they captured schools of hammerhead sharks and Galapagos sharks. &quot;I've never seen this many sharks in one place,&quot; Brendan said.For their second dive, they spotted a &quot;bait ball,&quot; an area displaying significant activity at the water's surface, generally an indicator of predators below. However, contrary to their expectations, they came face-to-face with orcas, popularly known as killer whales. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWorried about their safety, Brendan and Chris returned to their boats. Nonetheless, they were glad they could swim with killer whales. However, at the same time, orcas implied a low chance of spotting sharks, as they were known for hunting them. Shark Docs decided to explore the area even with the risk. Unfortunately, it did not pay off.The following day, the All the Sharks participants started early, only to capture a tiger shark. Determined not to waste any more time, they continued their search and captured many hammerheads, stingrays, and Galapagos sharks. Soon after, the All the Sharks host, Tom &quot;The Blowfish&quot; Hird, informed the contestants that he would double the points for each photograph.Hearing that, Shark Docs retreated to their initial spot and captured whatever they found. As a consequence of their efforts, they secured the most points and the winner's title. While speaking to the cameras, Brendan said:&quot;We worked hard for this one. There was nothing easy about it.&quot;Chris chimed in, stating that the victory felt like a &quot;good, solid reward&quot; after all the effort he and his team member had put in. As the show concluded, Shark Docs hoped that people would learn and be more aware of marine diversity.All the Sharks is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.