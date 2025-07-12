"Just my luck" — Gold Rush: White Water alum Dustin reacts to running out of gas

Gold Rush: White Water released a new episode on July 11, 2025. The segment featured Dustin Hurt and his crew preparing to dive into the raging waters of the creek, hoping to find gold and make progress. However, things came to a standstill when Danielle Miller informed Dustin that they were running out of gas. With only one jug of fuel remaining, the team was unable to start their work.

The news came as a major setback in Dustin's plans to recover on time and money.

"Just my luck where I'm at bedrock at last," he said.

The Gold Rush: White Water star was compelled to think about alternatives, knowing he could not proceed with his day's work without any fuel to run the machines. However, at the same time, Dustin worried about the financial repercussions of the upset, contemplating his chances of making a comeback.

With a target to reach and money to make, Dustin was not pleased to hear about the fuel situation amidst existing issues. It made the cast member question his own managerial skills as he scrambled for resolutions.

Gold Rush: White Water star Dustin fears he might have to shut down his business

Earlier in the season, when the water levels were low and the water was clear, Dustin and his team of professional miners realized they were extremely close to bedrock bottom after investigating a little. The promising breakthrough made Dustin hopeful, as finding gold nuggets started to seem like a possibility.

With over $100,000 worth of gold to mine to pay off his creditors, Dustin knew he did not have the privilege to make mistakes. Consequently, he wanted the job to run smoothly.

"I'm already celebrating in my head right now," Dustin said.

However, things soon spiraled out of control, making everything come to a standstill. With unfavorable weather and harsh working conditions, the Gold Rush: White Water star and his team faced many hurdles on their way. In the latest segment, Dustin stated they were "running out of time" and needed to make headway if they wanted to stay afloat.

He told his team they were going to "continue on" until they hit bedrock bottom, where all the gold lay. While speaking to the Gold Rush: White Water cameras, the frontrunner expressed his concerns, admitting he was "desperate" for a breakthrough and that they had "not found enough gold" to sustain themselves financially.

With a large sum owed to his creditors and facing the loss of his "nugget creek claim," Dustin's mining future relied on what he found over the next two weeks. In a separate confessional, the crew leader stated that he was lost and would not know what to do if his team failed to find any gold. He feared he might have to "shut the doors" on the job.

However, right when he was about to start his day, Danielle shared the "bad news" with Dustin, revealing that they were on their last jug of fuel.

"I don't know if we'll get through the whole day with-- even with one diver in," she remarked.

Dustin started scrambling for solutions, but he knew it would throw him and his team off track and behind schedule. With the new upset, Dustin now had to spend the "precious dive time" on a 60-mile round trip to the nearest gas station. While reflecting on the situation, Dustin blamed himself, saying it was "p*ss poor planning" on his part.

Meanwhile, his teammates regretted the situation, noting that the gas setback only added to their existing problems.

Stream Gold Rush: White Water episodes on Discovery+.

