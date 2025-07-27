  • home icon
  • All the Sharks finale recap: The finalists go head-to-head to capture the rarest of the species

By Raina Saha
Modified Jul 27, 2025 00:30 GMT
All the Sharks stars Brendan and Chris (Image via Instagram/@shark_docs)
Netflix's All the Sharks is a six-episode competition series that premiered on July 4, 2025. It followed four teams of two as they strived to photograph some of the most elusive of sharks in the waters of Japan, the Maldives, South Africa, Australia, the Bahamas, and the Galápagos Islands. Teams that captured the rarer species or the more abundant ones scored more points.

In the finale, titled The Grand Fin-Ale, the two remaining teams, Great British Bait Off, comprised of Dan Abbott and Sarah Roberts, and Sharks Docs, comprised of Brendan Talwar and Chris Malinowski, went head-to-head to photograph sharks in the water of the Galápagos Islands.

The team with the better images emerged victorious and walked away with $50,000 for a marine charity of their choice.

The official synopsis of All the Sharks episode 6, the finale, reads:

"The finalists duke it out in the Galápagos, a shark-rich hotspot. Can they snap a photo of an ultra-rare whale shark - or will a killer get in the way?"

What happened in the finale of All the Sharks?

The episode began with host Tom "The Blowfish" Hird welcoming the two teams to the "ultimate showdown." While informing them of the location, Tim mentioned that it was "so remote" that they were 600 miles west of South America, completely cut off from civilization.

While speaking to the cameras, Chris confessed that the Galápagos was a place he had always dreamed of going to and that it was an "exciting" location for a biologist.

"It doesn't get more extreme than this. These waters can be treacherous. And they will push your stamina, your mental ability, and your skills to the absolute limit," Tom added.

The host of All the Sharks further explained that both teams had to spend the following two days out on the water, living on their own liverboard boats and hoping to capture the rarest of the species. Both teams considered each other a formidable competitor. Consequently, they strived to put their best foot forward.

While exploring the Wolf and Darwin islands, the All the Sharks teams aimed to photograph either the whale shark, which was worth 100 points, or hammerhead sharks and other local varieties, which were worth fewer points.

Shark Docs members Brendan and Chris each competed for a cause. While Brendan wanted to use the money to support REEF (The Reef Environmental Education Foundation), Chris wished to give it to the Ocean First Institute. Determined to win, they dived into the waters and immediately found schools of hammerheads and Galapagos sharks.

Elsewhere, Sarah and Dan competed for MARECO and the American Shark Conservatory, both of which were conservation organizations that worked toward the improvement of marine wildlife. During their first dip into the water, they too located a school of hammerheads and Galapagos sharks, scoring a significant number of points.

However, since hammerheads were easy to locate, Shark Docs decided to change their strategy and hunt for whale sharks, one of the biggest fish on earth. Meanwhile, Sarah and Dan also agreed to step up their game. Consequently, with 56 and 61 points, respectively, they headed to Darwin Island.

Shark Docs dove first, hoping to find the rarest, but instead encountered orcas, or killer whales, and retreated to their boats for safety. The other All the Sharks team decided not to dive and return to Wolf since an-orca-infested water lowered the chances of spotting sharks.

Brendan and Chris, on the other hand, agreed to stick around and explore, but soon realized that it was a futile attempt when they failed to locate what they came looking for. Elsewhere, the Great British Bait Off explored The Secret Cave, hoping to locate species that avoided open waters.

"Cave diving is a bit different to diving in normal water. For a start, it is pitch black down there, and if you run out of air and you need to surface, you just can't," Sarah explained.
The risk they took did not pay off, as they only found a round ribbon ray, worth 20 points. With that, day one of All the Sharks came to a close, with British Bait Off leading the competition with 81 points, leaving Brendan and Chris with 56.

Shark Docs started day two snorkeling and quickly found a tiger shark, worth 45 points. However, they did not stop and dove right back in to look for more. Soon, they found hammerheads, stingrays, and Galapagos sharks. Meanwhile, Sarah and Dan found more success, snapping hammerheads and eagle rays, worth seven points.

All the Sharks host (Image via Instagram/@bigpoppablowfish)
With two hours left on the clock, the All the Sharks host informed the teams that he would double the points of every shark they captured on camera. Consequently, both teams returned to their initial spots, where they located the most predators.

All four contestants started snapping sharks and rays one after the other, hoping to rake up their points and take the win. As the competition came to an end, the All the Sharks host declared Shark Docs, comprised of Brendan and Chris, as the winners of the competition series.

All the Sharks is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

