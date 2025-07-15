“I’m drowning”- Below Deck star Rainbeau gets emotional after the crew criticizes her work 

Below Deck season 12, episode 7, titled Party Dockin’ in the House Tonight, aired on July 14. In the episode, Rainbeau, the second stew, grew upset that the rest of the crew didn’t appreciate her work.

This happened after Chief Stew Fraser called out Rainbeau, Solène, and Barbara for not being efficient during the current charter. He warned them to step up or risk being cut from the team.

Further in the episode, Fraser called Rainbeau out for leaving her work unfinished. Something that led her to get emotional because she believed that no matter how much work she put in, it was never acknowledged. Then, when Fraser came to talk to her, she said,

“I’m drowning”.

Fraser consoled her, hugged her, and told her they would try harder the next time.

Why did Rainbeau get emotional on Below Deck season 12 episode 7?

While checking their work, Fraser saw that the master bedroom’s used bedsheets were still there. Solène said Rainbeau was supposed to take care of it and had put them in a bag. Fraser confirmed the sheets were from the guests and questioned why they hadn’t been washed or placed in the salon where they belonged.

Barbara and Solène told him that it was Rainbeau’s responsibility to take care of the master bedroom, something Rainbeau overheard and didn’t like.

“No matter how much effort I put in, it’s never good enough,” said Rainbeau in a Below Deck confessional.

She then frantically started arranging the curled-up sheets and shut the door on the camera crew. Voices of her sobbing inside the room were recorded from the outside. Fraser confronted her and asked her why she was crying. He also told her that he didn’t like to see anyone crying on deck.

Then, when she said she felt like she was drowning, Fraser consoled her, saying they all were drowning, but they were all together. He added that they all tried and mentioned that he was drowning every day as well, but he still tried to do his best every day.

"There is nowhere here to breathe," said Rainbeau as she wept.

Fraser pulled her in for a hug while she went to a Below Deck confessional to say that if she was putting in her 100% every day, why wasn't her work being acknowledged? She wondered if there was something wrong with her.

"What the f*ck am I doing?" said Rainbeau.

She then urged her team members to let her know where she was falling back so that she could improve on it. Meanwhile, Solène went out for a smoke and didn't like that Rainbeau crashed out about work.

Previously, on the Below Deck episode, Fraser called Rainbeau, Solène, and Barbara for a meeting. He told them that he didn't like the way the last charter was handled, adding that he believed that the staff had gotten comfortable with their work and needed to amp it up again.

He asked them to be resilient and strong in order to succeed, or they were going to have problems. He also told them that he would make cuts if things didn't begin to change.

New episodes of Below Deck season 12 come out on Mondays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

