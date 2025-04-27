Below Deck Season 12: Complete set of cast members explored

Below Deck season 12 is set to premiere on Bravo on June 2, 2025. The announcement for the season teases that the crew would be experiencing tense work dynamics and several tangled love triangles on the high seas as they deal with high-maintenance charter guests.

Ad

This season, Captain Kerry Titheradge and his crew would take St. David around the waters of Sint Maarten in the Caribbean, while also exploring the picturesque islands of Anguilla and St. Barths.

Familiar faces, including Captain Kerry Titheradge, Chief Stew Fraser Olender, and deckhand Kyle Stillie, will return for the new season. They would be joined by some new faces: Bosun Caio Poltronieri, Chef Lawrence Snowden, deckhands Jess Theron and Damo Yorg, and stewards Rainbeau de Roos, Barbara Kulaif, and Solène Favreau.

Ad

Trending

Who will be on Below Deck Season 12?

Kerry Titheradge

Kerry Titheradge (Image via Bravo)

Kerry Titheradge will be resuming his role as the captain of St. David. In his cast bio, he shared that he has traveled most of his life. While he noted he was born in Brisbane, he went to school in Longreach, Emerald, Buderim, Capella, and Townsville.

Ad

The Below Deck season 12 captain has been working as a captain since 2004. Before that, he spent 10 years as a captain on other small boats like parasailing boats and landing barges.

Fraser Olender

Fraser Olender (Image via Bravo)

Fraser Olender will return to his Chief Stew role in Below Deck season 12. Originally from Hampstead, London, he was born on October 26 and has over seven years of experience in the yachting industry.

Ad

This will be Fraser's fourth Below Deck season, and his fluent French will be put to use as the yacht travels to French-speaking islands.

Kyle Stillie

Kyle Stillie (Image via Bravo)

Kyle Stillie is the third contestant to return to his role this season. The Deckhand originally comes from Selkirk, however, he later relocated to Cullen, Moray Coast, North East Scotland.

Ad

Kyle was first introduced in season 11, where he came in with very little professional experience, and was presented drama-free for most of the season.

Lawrence Snowden

Lawrence Snowden (Image via Bravo)

Lawrence will be added as the new chef at St. David. While this might be his first season, he has over 5 years of experience in the yachting industry and specializes in fine dining.

Ad

Despite having experience, many new chefs are often overwhelmed by the pressure involved with the job, and Lawrence's ability to work while handling multiple tasks would determine if he is cut out to be on St. David.

Caio Poltronieri

Caio Poltronieri (Image via Bravo)

Caio Poltronieri will take over the bosun's duties. Reporting directly under the captain, he will be in charge of the yacht's exterior and managing the deck crew. He hails from Motoryacht St. David and will bring five years of professional experience with him.

Ad

Jess Theron and Damo Yorg

Jess Theron and Damo Yorg (Image via Bravo)

Newcomers Jess Theron and Damo Yorg will join the crew as deckhands. Reporting to the bosun, they’ll be responsible for assisting with the yacht’s operations and ensuring St. David safely reaches its destinations throughout the season.

Ad

Jess originates from Stellenbosch, South Africa, and doesn't have much experience working in the field. Meanwhile, Damo hails from Perth and will bring in his two years of professional experience.

Rainbeau de Roos, Barbara Kulaif, and Solène Favreau

Rainbeau de Roos, Barbara Kulaif, and Solène Favreau (Image via Bravo)

The final three new faces, Rainbeau de Roos, Barbara Kulaif, and Solène Favreau, would be brought in as the stewards on Below Deck Season 12. They would report to Chief Stew Fraser Olender and help him fulfill all the possible charter guests' requests, ensuring that they have a fun trip.

Ad

According to her official cast bio, Rainbeau considers the entire world her hometown and brings over five years of experience in the yachting industry.

Meanwhile, Barbara, who comes from Santos, Brazil, and Solène, originally from Paris, France, bring five and 22 days of professional yachting experience to the crew, respectively.

Below Deck season 12 will premiere on June 2, 2025. New episodes will air every Monday on Bravo and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More