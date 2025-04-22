“He just wanted extra cuddle”— Below Deck Down Under’s Marina shares honest thoughts about Wihan’s reaction to Alesia climbing into his bunk

Below Deck Down Under season 3 stew, Marina Marcondes de Barros, recently commented on episode 10's ending, which saw sous chef Alesia Harris accidentally getting into bed with bosun Wihan Du Toit.

During the April 2 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host pointed out how Alesia clearly thought she getting into bed with Johnny Arvanitis when she climbed into Wihan's bunk. The host then asked the guests, Marina and Brianna Duffield, what they believe Wihan thought during the situation.

After joking that she couldn't share her answer on TV, Marina noted that seeing Wihan's reaction, she felt he just wanted to get "extra cuddle" and add another girl to his checklist,

"I don't think I can say that on TV. I think honestly, he just wanted extra cuddle. Yeah, another girl on his checklist, you know?" the Below Deck Down Under stew said.

Below Deck Down Under stew Brianna Duffield says Wihan told her a completely different story of what had happened

During Below Deck Down Under season 3, episode 10, Johnny and Alesia, who were romantically involved at the time, decided to spend some time together and cuddle in Johnny's bed after drinking at the cast party.

Coming out of the party, Alesia was visibly drunk. When she entered Johnny's room, which he shared with Wihan and Harry, she accidentally climbed into the bosun's bed and snuggled in with him.

When Johnny entered the room, he was shocked to find Alesia in bed with Wihan. He soon exited the room as Alesia followed him, realizing that she "genuinely just f*cked up."

"Oh my God, I thought that was you," Alesia told Johnny when he entered the room.

After Alesia offered him an explanation, Johnny smiled and responded, saying that it was okay. However, he wasn't okay and later went on to release his frustration by punching through a wall.

This was just one of many problematic situations that Wihan and Johnny were involved in during Below Deck Down Under season 3. Captain Jason Camber had had enough of their caused drama and fired both of them in episode 11.

Marina Marcondes de Barros and Brianna Duffield commented on the situation when they appeared on the April 2 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

When Andy asked whether Captain Jason made the right call in letting the two crew members go, Marina agreed, stating that there is "no space for violence on board." Brianna shared a similar opinion, saying she respected Captain Jason's decision to let them both go.

"Absolutely [it was the right decision]. As much as I love Johnny, I just think when you get to a point where it is making you aggressive, it's probably not the best place for you. So I respect his decision and getting rid of both Wihan and Johnny," Bri said.

Host Andy Cohen believed Alesia had mistaken Wihan for Johnny when she climbed into his bunk. However, he didn't have any idea of what Wihan was thinking at the time. So he asked Marina and Bri to share their opinion on the situation.

Marina believed that Wihan just wanted an extra cuddle and to add another female crew member to his checklist.

Meanwhile, Bri shared that she was disappointed with Wihan as he told her a completely different story in comparison to what was shown in the episode

"I was told a completely different story from Wihan, so I was very disappointed to watch it back. Wihan said he was asleep the whole time. He absolutely wasn't. He did wake up and I saw him put his arm around Alesia. That's when I said 'that is the absolute opposite of what I've heard,'" the Below Deck Down Under stew concluded..

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episodes air every Monday on Bravo and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

