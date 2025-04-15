"The infection's gone" - Below Deck Down Under Captain Jason Cambers brings in new faces in mid-season trailer after two major firings

Below Deck Down Under is halfway through season 3, with episode 11 released on April 14. On the same day, Bravo released a mid-season trailer on its social media platforms, teasing new beginnings. As per the trailer, season 3 is heading into its second half, focusing on new faces, particularly the new bosun, Nate Salmon, and the new deckhand, Nicolas Cattelan.

The two new crew members were introduced to fill empty positions after Captain Jason Cambes fired Wihan Du Toit and Johnny Arvantis for their poor work ethic. The Captain addressed this situation in the trailer, referring to the two fired crew members as "infection" and showing a sign of relief after their exit.

Captain Jason also expressed his excitement for the new joiners, noting that it was time to fix the mess the fired contestants created and move on.

"The infection's gone. We have some fresh faces. Time to fix it, time to move on," he said in the trailer.

Below Deck Down Under season 3's new deckhand, Nicolas Cattelan, gets into trouble in the mid-season trailer

Nate Salmon and Nicolas Cattelan, the new additions to the on-deck crew, were introduced in Below Deck Down Under season 3, episode 11, after Captain Jason Cambes fired former bosun Wihan Du Toit and Deckhand Johnny Arvantis in the same episode.

Going into the second half of the season, the two new joiners would be accompanied by the rest of the remaining crew, including Captain Jason Chambers, Adair Werley, Brianna Duffield, Tzarina Mace-Ralph, Lara Rigby, Alesia Harris, Marina Marcondes de Barros, and Harry Van Vliet.

Captain Jason appeared relieved after firing Wihan and Johnny in the mid-season trailer, calling them an "infection." He also expressed excitement about welcoming new crew members who could help him fix the problems created earlier in the season.

Joining the 60-meter superyacht, Katina, comes with a huge set of responsibilities, and the new deckhand, Nicolas, has seemingly gotten himself into trouble on his first charter.

In the trailer, Nicolas is seen unknowingly drinking alcohol offered by one of the charter guests. He quickly realizes his mistake when Bri reminds him that crew members aren't allowed to drink while on duty.

The new deckhand admits that he made a huge mistake and fears he could be fired. Wanting to take responsibility for his actions, Nicolas is shown standing in front of Captain Jason, who tells him that he left him with no choice. "You've left me with no choice," the Below Deck Down Under Captain tells Nicolas in the trailer.

This segment from the trailer teased Nicolas's firing. However, seeing how it was a genuine mistake, the new deckhand might not be punished and would be let go with a warning. The trailer shows the other new joiner, Nate, forming a connection with sous chef Alesia, who was previously involved with Johnny before his firing.

In her confessional, Alesia acknowledges Johnny's exit amid flirting with Nate.

"Johnny's gone. It's like the angel on my shoulder, but I definitely resonate more with the devil," Alesia reacts in her confessional.

The rest of the Below Deck Down Under season 3 trailers feature Bri and Harry struggling with their relationship. Harry is hesitant about defining it. Meanwhile, Bri is seen crying, doubting their future together.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episodes air every Monday on Bravo and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

