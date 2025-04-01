"Someone’s going home" - Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason threatens to fire Lara and Wihan if they can't settle their feud

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 9, Foam Sick, premiered on Bravo on March 31, 2025. Bosun Wihan Du Toit and Chief Stew Lara Rigby continue to clash despite Captain Jason Chambers' intervention in the previous episode.

Since the start of the season, department heads Wihan and Lara have clashed over their contrasting leadership styles. While Lara prioritizes efficiency and getting the job done, Wihan takes a more laid-back approach, encouraging his team to relax while working.

Their heated interactions escalated in episode 8, pushing Captain Jason to his limit. In his confessional, he expressed frustration over their ongoing feud, warning that if Lara and Wihan couldn’t resolve their issues, one of them would be sent home. By the end of the episode, he delivered the same ultimatum to them directly.

“I’m so over this drama with Lara and Wihan. If they can’t figure this out and find a way to work together, someone’s going home,” Jason said in his confessional.

Below Deck Down Under stars Wihan and Lara struggle to work with one another

In Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 9, as the crew prepared for their new charter guests, Lara and Tzarina Mace-Ralph held a team leader meeting with Wihan, where they expressed their frustration over his attitude towards his yacht duties.

Instead of accepting and acknowledging his actions, Wihan dismissed the conversation, noting that he could only do work to a certain extent. He further bragged about giving his team members ample downtime as they worked.

Later in the episode, the crew hosted a requested form night party for the guests. While everyone had their share of fun, the boat was left in a huge foam mess.

After the party, Johnny grew frustrated as he found himself having to clean up the whole mess on his own, while Wihan grabbed a snack and went to his bed.

Johnny did everything he could and went over to his bed around 1:30 am, hoping that Harry would clean up the rest during his morning shift. However, Harry got overwhelmed and didn't like the "filthy" state the boat was in when he first saw it in the morning.

As the guests were arriving for breakfast, Wihan ordered Harry to clean the deck by the dining table. However, Lara stepped in, pushing back against Wihan, arguing that it wasn’t the right time for cleaning, especially since it should have been taken care of hours earlier.

Refusing to take responsibility, frustrated Wihan went over to Captain Jason about the recent form party mess.

“When I got on board this morning, there’s obviously a lot of spots and cake that’s been messed and whatever, so Harry should have done that,” he told him. “But then, Lara, she just looks at me and says, ‘Hey, you just always have an answer for everything, this should have been done a long time ago," he said.

"I cannot have someone commenting stuff like that. She has no idea what’s going on on the outside,” the Below Deck Down Under bosun continued.

However, Wihan didn't get a sympathetic he was looking from the Below Deck Down Under captain. Captain Jason reminded Wihan that they had five charters in the season, and he should know what his job was. The Captain then warned him from throwing others under the bus and to take responsibility for his actions.

Meanwhile, Lara took her problems related to Wihan to Tzarina. The Below Deck Down Under chief stew called Wihan “unprofessional,” a person she felt she couldn't work with.

“He doesn’t take any accountability, he doesn’t take any responsibility. He blames everyone else. I just — I don’t know what to do,” she added.

By the end of Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 9, Captain Jason warned both Wihan and Lara to resolve their issues, otherwise, he would be sending one of them home.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episodes air every Monday on Bravo and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

