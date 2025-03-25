"I was over the moon" - Below Deck Down Under star Tzarina makes her feelings known on working with Captain Jason and Harry

Below Deck Down Under season 3 premiered on February 3, 2025. The Bravo spin-off show returned with some new crew members and three of the core cast, including Captain Jason Chambers, chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, and deckhand Harry Van Vliet.

In an interview with Collider, published on March 20, Tzarina reflected on the season, sharing how fortunate she felt to work alongside Captain Jason and Harry once again. She expressed her excitement about reuniting with them on the yacht, adding that she was "over the moon" throughout the season.

"I just felt so lucky. Out of everyone that I could have worked with, I'm just so glad that I got to work for Jason. Obviously, who wouldn't? And then I had my gorgeous little brother, Harry, back. So I was over the moon," she said.

Below Deck Down Under star Tzarina talks about her past and shares her favorite pastime activities

In her interview with Collider, Below Deck Down Under season 3 star Tzarina reflected on the season, calling it one of the best in the show's history. She noted that everything shown during the season until now was just the beginning and teased that "insane" things were lined up for future episodes.

Tzarina was then asked to open up about her past and how she got into cooking and working on the yacht. She shared that she was a school dropout, and at 14, her mom told her to do something with her life. So, she enrolled in a culinary school and started different trainings she thought she would need.

"I was actually doing hairdressing on the side. Not a hairdresser. Just worked my way up until six years ago. I got into the yachting world, which just completely changed my life," Tzarina continued.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 included a first-time destination for the franchise, Seychelles, which was off the coast of Africa.

Commenting on the location, Tzarina shared that she and her crewmates were lucky to see the Seychelles and mentioned that it was one of the places on her bucket list. However, she added that, unfortunately for her, she was locked in a metal galley without a window for 20 hours a day.

While she didn't see as much as everyone else, she was awed by the parts she did see, noting that they were beautiful.

Later in the interview, the Below Deck Down Under star was asked about her "favorite pastime" and how she spent her downtime. Tzarina shared that nothing compared to spending quality time with her family.

The chef shared that she had a lazier recent year as she took a break from yachting. Having not visited the UK or seen her family in nearly nine years, she made it a priority to spend quality time with them, cherishing every moment.

"Go and see the grandparents, steal in all of my grandparents' clothes, and get a new wardrobe from them. I love, yeah, just being around people. I'm not a big drinker, so anything that we can do that isn't drinking," the Below Deck Down Under star continued.

Besides spending quality time with her family, Tzarina added that she was a "TV fanatic" and liked to watch crime documentaries. However, she noted that the "best thing in the world" for her was attending drag queen shows, as she was obsessed with them.

"I could be on my death bed, and my housemate would come out, being like, "Do you want to see drag queens tonight?," and my leg would just come out of bed, come crawling out. I'm gonna go see them! So, yeah, that's my happy place," she concluded.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episodes air every Monday on Bravo and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

