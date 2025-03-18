"That’s not what I meant" - Below Deck Down Under's Harry reflects on being nonchalant after kissing Bri

When Below Deck Down Under season 3 premiered on February 3, it brought back some familiar faces, including Deckhand Harry van Vliet. Harry had a strong start this season, sharing a kiss with Stew Brianna Duffield and sparking a new connection.

Ad

However, their relationship hit a slight pause when he returned after suffering a thumb injury during the season and acted nonchalant towards their connection.

In an interview with US Weekly, published on March 17, Harry shared that after watching the episodes, he was “cringing” at how he acted after kissing Bri.

The Below Deck Down Under deckhand noted that, at the time, he felt everything was under his control and that he and Bri were on the same page. However, after watching it all in front of his eyes he realized that he didn't mean to do things the way they played out.

Ad

Trending

“I’m like, ‘Oh really? Come on, that’s not what I meant,'” he noted. “I thought I was all good. I had everything under control with Bri. I thought we were both on the same page but now watching it back, it looks like I’m not doing the right thing.” he said.

Ad

Below Deck Down Under star Harry van Vliet reflects on the recent season and his relationship with Bri

Ad

In her US Weekly interview, Below Deck Down Under star Harry van Vliet reflected on his relationship with Brianna Duffield on the show, noting that he regrets he acted after kissing her.

After watching their relationship play out in the episodes, he felt he should have been more clear about his feelings and intentions towards Bri. However, he pointed out that his focus was divided between his relationship with Bri, and work on the yacht after suffering a thumb injury earlier in the season.

Ad

Despite his reasoning to focus his time and efforts on his work as a deckhand, he felt that he should have also prioritized his relationship with Bri.

“We are on a busy charter so there’s a lot [going on]. Obviously I’ve got a sore thumb. I’m trying to stay employed because if I slack off, [Captain] Jason [Chambers] is probably going to fire me. So there’s a lot of things going on. But that’s probably one of the things I should have prioritized a bit more.”

Ad

The Below Deck Down Under Deckhand further shared that he went into the recent season of Below Deck Down Under with a lot more experience than before. He got a certificate for his Yachtmaster off-season and hoping to prove to Captian Jason Chambers that he was ready to be handed the duties of bosun and lead deckhand.

Ad

Despite his new set goals, Harry noted that he wasn't going to swear off any boat romance that came his way. However, he was a bit more cautious about them since he didn't want to "open the floodgates" and let all his feelings out like he did in season 2.

Commenting on his connection with Bri, the Below Deck Down Under Deckhand noted that they bonded over their similar "energy and vibes." He added that he sensed "Labrador energy" in Bri similar to his and it was one of the reasons why he was drawn to her and kissed her on the first night.

Ad

“It’s very hard — especially when two people meet from different sides of the world. But whenever I meet someone and have a boatmance with them, I’m always looking for The One. And definitely Bri and I were matching each other’s energy, so we click and we get along. You have to wait and see but we are definitely on the right track as long as I pick up my game,” Harry concluded.

Ad

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episodes air every Monday on Bravo and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback