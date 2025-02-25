"I’m back, baby!" - Below Deck Down Under star Harry returns after his jet ski injury

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 4, titled Kiss and Don't Tell, premiered on Bravo on February 24, 2025, and continued on the cliffhanger from the last episode where sous chef Anthony Bird was fired by Captain Jason Chambers.

Meanwhile, Harry Van Vliet, who had been sidelined for medical checkups following his jet ski injury, made a dramatic return, arriving by boat and radioing his crew to announce his comeback.

“All crew, all crew, I’m back, baby! Did you miss me?” he said.

Harry shared that his thumb wasn't broken. However, the doctors had advised him against using his hand for a few days, which posed a challenge given his work on deck.

How did Below Deck Down Under deckhand Harry get injured?

Just days into the Below Deck Down Under season 3 charter, Harry experienced a jet ski injury in episode 3, which resulted in his hands getting bloody and part of his right thumb hanging off.

In the episode, the Below Deck Down Under deckhand was in the process of pulling the jet ski out of the water and clipping the cradle onto it. At that moment, a wave came in and pushed the jetski upwards, resulting in his right thumb getting caught between the jetski and the cradle. While it was believed that his finger might be crushed, it was later confirmed that it wasn’t fractured.

“I was pulling out the jet ski and I clipped the cradle on, and then a wave came and my finger was in between the cradle and the jet ski and it went up, so it was just crushed,” Harry explained in Episode 3.

Harry endured a painful night before being sent on a boat to the hospital the next morning for an X-ray. His crewmates grew increasingly concerned about his condition, unsure of the severity of his injury.

Brianna Duffield was worried about Harry and asked Tzarina Mace-Ralph what was going to happen to him. While the Below Deck Down Under chef didn't have an answer to the question, she shared that she was worried about the charter season without him being there.

Brianna and Harry had shared an unexpected kiss before his injury, but he left without addressing it. Eager to get to know him better, Brianna was left wondering if she’d even have the chance.

“I mean, I was really looking forward to getting to know him. I just don’t know if that’s even going to be possible,” Brianna said.

Harry returns and shred an update on his jet ski injury

Harry made his return in the very next episode, in episode 4, and was back with even more energy in his tank. Upon arrival, he shared that, luckily, his thumb wasn't broken. However, his hand wasn't capable of doing any diving excursions.

“I’m quite relieved. But he cannot do diving excursions. He cannot do water sports. This is what a charter is all about. So, we’re in a very, very tough position but we’re going to make it work,” Wihan Du Toit reacted in his confessional.

The Below Deck Down Under deckhand informed Captain Jason and Lara Rigby that doctors had advised him against using his hand for a few days and to keep it away from getting wet.

“Do what you can when you can: Making beds, helping out in the galley. See what you can do out there. The more you can do, the less hurry I’ll have to fire you and find someone else,” Captain Jason teased Harry.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episodes air every Monday on Bravo and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

