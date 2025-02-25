"There hasn’t been an apology" - Below Deck Down Under's Tzarina reacts to Anthony secretly taking another job

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 4, titled Kiss and Don't Tell, premiered on Bravo on February 24, 2025. The episode continued on from the cliffhanger from the last episode, where Captain Jason Chambers fired sous chef Anthony Bird.

Since Anthony's arrival, he had put a lot of toll on Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph and had made her life on the boat miserable. She even found out that he had secretly accepted another job without informing her.

Despite all the attention, Tzarina was willing to improve their relationship and even considered convincing him to stay. However, Captain Jason had had enough of Anthony's rude behavior and immediately fired him.

In an interview with Us Weekly published on February 24, Tzarina reflected on Anthony's departure, acknowledging that he had room for growth in his new job. However, she also revealed that he never apologized for secretly accepting another position behind her back.

"[There was] definitely space for growth for the future when he joins a boat. But there hasn’t been an apology,” she said.

Below Deck Down Under star Tzarina comments on working with Anthony and him getting fired

Below Deck Down Under Chef Tzarina faced a lot of problems communicating with Anthony about his job role as a sous chef. She wanted him to take up clean-up duties. However, he felt that he was meant to do better things.

In her interview with Us Weekly, Tzarina commented on working with Anthony and speculated that he didn't know what his job role was. However, she added that it wasn't entirely his fault as he was used to working on a big boat where the role of a sous chef was to make guest food.

"Anthony comes from very big boats and on boats that size, you have five chefs there and you have someone washing up, you have someone doing crew food, and as the sous chef you make guest food. On a 60-meter yacht — if you Google what the job role is — the first thing that comes up is exactly what I expected from him and asked him to do,” she said.

While the Below Deck Down Under chef noted that there was a space for Anthony to grow in his job role, she hadn't received an apology from him for going against her back and accepting another position.

Despite everything that had happened on the show, Tzarina was worried that it would be difficult for her former Below Deck Down Under sous chef to watch him getting fired in the episode.

“Watching [the episode] back is going to be so difficult for him that I think it’s just better that he doesn’t think about me and he looks after himself and goes through the next steps. It is difficult watching yourself back. So I can’t even imagine what he’s going through,” she said.

Tzarina added that the show aired the best bits for the viewers to understand what happened on the motor yacht.

She suggested that while the cast members may argue about what they did or didn’t say, it didn't matter as the final outcome remains unchanged. She accepted the reality behind the situation and felt that it would be better to focus on improving herself than dwelling on the past.

The Below Deck Down Under star further assumed that Captain Jason had grown tired of the way Anthony was speaking to her. Before it could affect her mental health even more, he took the first opportunity he got to fire Anthony.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episodes air every Monday on Bravo and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

