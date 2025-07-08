Below Deck season 12 episode 6 recap: A chaotic romance unfolds while party planning gets derailed by demanding guests

Tensions continue to build aboard the Below Deck yacht as episode 6 of season 12 introduces new dynamics within the crew and fresh challenges brought on by a demanding group of charter guests. While a new bosun steps in to restore order on deck, interior staff face increasing pressure to meet expectations for a high-budget dockside party.

At the same time, personal relationships among the crew take an unexpected turn, creating discomfort for some team members. With emotions surfacing and plans falling behind schedule, the Below Deck crew works to maintain professionalism amid rising internal and external complications.

Episode 6 overview of Below Deck season 12

Solène’s shifting focus creates an emotional fallout

Solène shares that her interest in Kyle is not as strong as his feelings toward her. During the crew's dinner outing, she confides in the women about her plans to clarify things with him. Later, she and Jess kiss in the bathroom and again on the dance floor, with most of the crew witnessing the moment. That night, Jess joins Solène in her bunk.

The next day on Below Deck, Solène tells Bárbara that she did not sleep with Kyle and believes he is now upset because of her closeness with Jess. Meanwhile, Jess clarifies to Damo that she and Solène only cuddled. Kyle remains alone in his cabin, visibly affected by the situation. Later, Solène hugs Kyle and bites his shoulder.

Speaking to Bárbara, she notes the moment "makes her nipples happy" but also acknowledges she still feels caught between Kyle and Jess.

Hugo steps in as the new bosun while party planning begins

With Caio gone, Captain Kerry announces that a new bosun is on the way. Jess does not receive a promotion, as the role goes to American Hugo Ortega. Hugo quickly establishes control, guiding the deck team through the bridge with confidence and clear direction.

Meanwhile, Fraser prepares for the arrival of strip club owners as charter guests. Their preferences include a 1990s theme, live music, a DJ, and dancing on the dock. Fraser is given a $20,000 budget and assigns Solène to bar service. He brings in an event planner and begins working with Anthony on the food service. Anthony comments to the camera:

"A storm is coming for him and Fraser," referencing the scale of the event.

Demanding guests challenge the crew as the event stalls

Before the guests board, Fraser and the event planner finalize the dock party plans. However, once the guests arrive, issues begin immediately. Jason, a guest, asks where the welcome drinks are and yells,

"Why are you guys still standing there? Get on the boat."

Captain Kerry responds by stating that the activities are onboard, and soon after, rum punches are served.

At lunch, Jason criticizes the setup again. When Anthony checks on them, Jason offers a negative response. In an interview, Anthony responds by flipping him off. That evening, Rainbeau delivers tequila shots during dinner. Guest Dawn tells her she is now on her "sh*t list" and demands a better shot. Fraser later draws devil horns on the preference sheet next to Jason and Dawn.

The following morning, Fraser returns to the dock and discovers that no setup has been completed. The planner assures him all will be ready, but Fraser remains concerned. Below Deck's Captain Kerry holds a meeting with the interior team and tells them to report any uncomfortable behavior from guests directly to him.

Stream season 12 of Below Deck anytime on Peacock.

