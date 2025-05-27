Are Harry and Brianna from Below Deck Down Under season 3 still dating? Relationship status explored

The relationship between Harry Van Vliet and Brianna Duffield from Below Deck Down Under season 3 attracted attention during the show, especially as their connection grew onboard the Katina. However, following the conclusion of filming, their romantic status changed.

According to Harry Van Vliet, the two are no longer dating. The Below Deck Down Under star explained that their separation occurred after filming ended due to challenges with maintaining a long-distance relationship. Both have emphasized their continued friendship and positive memories from the experience.

Update on Harry and Brianna’s relationship after Below Deck Down Under season 3

Current relationship status of Harry and Brianna

Harry Van Vliet confirmed to The Daily Dish that he and Brianna Duffield are no longer in a relationship. After the Below Deck Down Under season finale showed them departing the boat together for a cross-country trip, the relationship did not continue. Harry explained the difficulties that arose due to distance, stating,

“Bri and I went our separate ways a few months after filming ended. We traveled a bit, but then we had a difficult time with the long-distance relationship.”

Brianna also acknowledged that the romantic connection ended but noted that their friendship remains intact. She said,

“After traveling the world together, Harry and I remain great friends. We keep in contact and he gives me great travel recommendations (outside of hostels).”

She cited that they stayed friends despite ending their romantic involvement.

Memorable moments from their time on Katina

During interviews, both Harry and Brianna reflected on specific memories from their season on Below Deck Down Under. Brianna highlighted her experience in the Seychelles, describing the crew’s last night together as particularly meaningful.

She recalled how everyone danced in the rain, recognizing what they had just accomplished as a team. She referred to that final evening as "hard to find the words to describe," indicating how significant and emotional the moment was for her.

Brianna also addressed her reaction to specific events shown during the season, including crew member Wihan du Toit's behavior and chef Tzarina Mace Ralph's feelings of isolation, which were not openly expressed while they were onboard. Brianna explained that Tzarina "never mentioned that on board," indicating those feelings were not shared during filming.

Harry noted that a significant highlight for him was the circus-themed dinner during one of the guest charters. He described the event by saying,

“Seeing all the crew come together and perform different acts was awesome and Lara [Rigby] did an amazing job at orchestrating the whole thing.”

He also talked about the crew’s day off at the beach, pointing out that he was "the only guy" present and noted how enjoyable it was to be surrounded by six women while snorkeling and relaxing. Harry further reflected on his growth during the season, especially after his promotion to lead deckhand, stating,

“It was really great seeing the moments once I was promoted to lead deckhand and teaching. I can definitely see where I can improve on myself to be a better leader in the future.”

What’s next for Below Deck Down Under

Looking ahead, Below Deck Down Under season 4 will bring back Chef Ben Robinson, but leave behind Harry and Brianna’s romance from season 3.

Fans can expect new crew dynamics and relationships in the upcoming season.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 is available for streaming anytime on Peacock.

