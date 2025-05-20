Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 16 recap: The crew hosts their last guests while they deal with the season’s worst mistake

The latest episode of Below Deck Down Under season 3 aired on May 19, 2025. Titled Come Swell of High Water, episode 16 focuses on the crew preparing for their final charter. Meanwhile, an error involving the tender boat results in the most significant logistical issue of the season. With the guests already on board and a beach excursion planned, timing becomes critical.

Nate, tasked with managing the tenders' arrival and departure, fails to account for the receding tide. The vessel becomes stuck on a sandbank, causing delays for the guests and leaving the crew scrambling to resolve the mistake as the final day of chartering approaches.

Episode 16 overview of Below Deck Down Under season 3

Relationship updates before departure

Before the final guests arrive, the Below Deck Down Under episode revisits developments between the crew members. Bri discusses her thoughts on her relationship with Harry, expressing hesitation to her interior teammates.

Meanwhile, Harry tells his fellow deckhands that he feels confident in the direction of the relationship. After a private chat, Bri and Harry agree to become exclusive partners, a decision they later share with their departments.

In a separate storyline, Alesia communicates to Tzarina and later to Nate that she is not ready for a relationship. Nate acknowledges the decision and informs others about the conversation. Marina and Nic remain cautious, with both recognizing the challenges of continuing their relationship after the season ends due to living in different countries.

Tension resolution among department heads

The Below Deck Down Under episode also concludes the extended conflict between Lara and Tzarina. At the beginning of the episode, Lara is still affected by the previous fallout, while Tzarina reflects on the emotional impact of the situation.

During a group conversation by the Jacuzzi, Captain Jason encourages Lara to make peace with Tzarina. Lara then apologizes, and Tzarina reciprocates. At a preference sheet meeting, Lara tells Tzarina that she had a dream involving Jason. The moment creates slight discomfort but does not escalate. The two later share a joke about the situation, which contributes to the easing of tension between them and Jason.

Guest experience is affected by weather and equipment failure

The charter guests, including Win from JLab Audio and his group, arrive with enthusiasm. However, sea conditions create immediate issues. After anchoring, the boat begins to rock significantly. As a result, multiple guests experience seasickness, including one who vomits during dinner. Tzarina prepares a curry meal for the group, which is interrupted by the guests' discomfort.

Despite the difficult conditions, the guests continue with scheduled activities. Bri, Harry, and the deck crew organize a pirate-themed scavenger hunt on a nearby beach.

The captain warns Nate that the tide recedes quickly at that location. As predicted, the tide lowers while Nate waits for Harry and Adair to complete the setup. The tender becomes stuck in the sand and fails to start, creating a delay in transporting the guests.

This technical issue is highlighted as the most severe mistake of the season, affecting guest transport and putting pressure on the crew. While the crew attempts to resolve the issue, the preview for the final episode suggests more problems may emerge during the final crew outing.

With only one episode remaining, the crew must manage lingering relationship questions, guest satisfaction, and the consequences of the tender incident before the Below Deck Down Under season concludes.

Watch Below Deck Down Under Mondays at 9 PM ET on Bravo.

