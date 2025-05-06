"Little Miss Micro Manager" — Below Deck Down Under star Tzarina confronts Lara after a galley fight over hot bowls

Tensions between Chief Stew Lara and Chef Tzarina escalated on the Below Deck Down Under episode 14, which aired May 5, 2025, following a dispute over service logistics and miscommunication in the galley. The conflict reached its peak when hot serving bowls became the catalyst for a shouting match.

Tzarina, already frustrated by feeling excluded from the night’s theme activities, took issue with Lara’s handling of service timing and crew task delegation. After a heated morning argument, Tzarina described Lara, saying,

"That woman, I swear to God. A little Miss Micro Manager."

Tzarina and Lara clash over crew duties and breakfast service on Below Deck Down Under

Galley dispute over bowl temperature

The morning clash between Tzarina and Lara on Below Deck Down Under began when Tzarina prepared hot bowls for service, which Alesia transported using oven mittens. Lara, however, raised concerns about their temperature.

“We can’t serve those hot thing,” she said.

Tzarina responded that they could be served, while Lara argued that the bowls were too hot to handle and warned that guests might burn themselves. Tzarina disagreed, claiming,

“I’ve done this dish for almost 16 years and never had it complained about it being that hot.”

The Below Deck Down Under chief stew continued to argue, asking,

“Would you pick it up with your hands?” and emphasizing that guests might injure themselves.

Tzarina responded that guests would not be expected to lift the bowls directly with their hands, emphasizing that they would "have it" without needing to touch the hot surface. The disagreement quickly escalated, with both women exchanging insults.

Tzarina used the phrase "f**ing bitch" toward Lara, while Lara called Tzarina a "d***head." The situation intensified when Tzarina claimed Lara had arrived late for her shift, accusing her of being "so unorganized" and stating she was the one who "came in too late.

Accusations and intentional provocation

Lara immediately rejected the lateness claim, asking if Tzarina was serious and questioning what exactly she was supposed to have come in for. Tzarina later admitted to Alesia that she made up the accusation, saying she only wanted to "wind her up a bit." Alesia responded in a confessional, saying,

“That is ruthless. That is cunning behaviour. Like, did not just tear it towards personality, but their professionalism.”

The dynamic between Lara and Tzarina had already been strained from prior incidents, including disagreements over crew task assignments and communication during themed guest events. Tzarina had previously expressed frustration about being left out of the entertainment portion of the night, saying in a Below Deck Down Under confessional,

“It’s not the Lara show.”

Mediation and aftermath

Following the heated breakfast service, Tzarina called Captain Jason over the radio, informing him of the situation. Jason promised to mediate the issue after the guest drop-off. However, when the time came, Lara declined to participate. During the post-charter meeting, she stood up and walked away after stating she had no interest in clearing the air.

Jason spoke to Lara in private, where she expressed frustration over the false claim that she was late and her concern about the changing dynamic between Alesia and Tzarina. Upset and nearly hyperventilating, Lara was comforted by Jason, who reminded her to avoid public conflicts and reassured her about her work.

Later, Bri told Lara that the lateness accusation was made up, as Alesia had admitted. This deepened Lara’s distrust. Meanwhile, Tzarina told Harry the situation reminded her of feeling targeted in the past. Tension remained as the crew moved on, with strained communication between the chef and the chief stew.

Catch Below Deck Down Under Mondays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

