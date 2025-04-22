Who has been fired from Below Deck Down Under season 3 so far? Details explored

In season 3 of Below Deck Down Under, episode 11 saw the dismissal of two crew members. Deckhand Johnny Arvanitis and bosun Wihan Du Toit were let go by Captain Jason Chambers following a series of disruptions on the motor yacht Katina.

The situation escalated when Johnny reacted aggressively after an incident involving sous chef Alesia Harris. Meanwhile, Wihan was later implicated in contributing to tension among the crew.

Captain Jason addressed both dismissals in one episode, stating that the decisions were necessary ahead of the next charter to ensure a stable environment for the remaining Below Deck Down Under team members.

Firings on Below Deck Down Under season 3, explained

Johnny Arvanitis was fired for aggressive conduct

Johnny Arvanitis was removed from the Below Deck Down Under crew after displaying aggressive behavior. The incident unfolded when Alesia Harris, who had previously been on a date with Johnny, entered his shared cabin and mistakenly climbed into Wihan’s bunk.

Alesia later explained the situation to Chief Stewardess Lara Rigby, who asked if Johnny had walked in during the moment. After Alesia confirmed it, Lara described Johnny’s reaction as having "went mental."

Captain Jason acted promptly by relocating Johnny to a hotel for the night. The next day, Jason met with him and said,

“Punching walls and having that aggression, I can’t tolerate it, for the safety of the crew and us going forward. I have to let you go.”

Johnny acknowledged the decision and said he understood, explaining that this aggressive side of him no longer existed and seeing it resurface after many years was something he "really hate[d]." He further said to Jason,

“For me, I don’t really belong here. So, no hard feelings. Thank you for everything you taught me.”

Before departing, Johnny spoke to Alesia, who apologized and said she was "heartbroken." Johnny then told her he did not place blame on her and believed she was unaware of what had happened.

Wihan Du Toit was fired for contributing to crew conflict

Bosun Wihan Du Toit was also dismissed by Captain Jason after concerns were raised by multiple Below Deck Down Under crew members. Captain Jason confronted Wihan, saying,

“I’ve given you the responsibility, head of department, to run your team. Now, as the charters have gone on, and the back chatter’s coming up, you’re not cohesive with the interior. I’ve tried to bring up that negativity won’t be tolerated.”

The crew member denied being negative, but Jason told him he was not taking accountability for recent issues and explained that, given the circumstances, a change was necessary. He emphasized that Wihan had become the "common denominator" causing division within the team and described the situation as an "infection" that needed to be removed, leading to his dismissal.

Wihan then shared his reaction in a confessional, stating,

“I’m stunned. I’ve been trying my absolute, absolute hardest. Unappreciated. So be it.”

After his dismissal, Wihan informed Adair, who later said in a confessional that she thought Wihan was trying to "convince himself" as well as her that he was not the problem. She added,

“He’s gotten himself in a love triangle situation with Tzarina and Marina. He’s ended up in this situation with Alesia — whatever the hell that is. He’s pissed off Johnny, his ‘best friend.’ He’s bickering and always fighting with Harry. Always fighting with Lara... Right now, I think it’s best he goes.”

Captain Jason’s decisions left the crew adjusting to the sudden changes with a new charter approaching.

Tune in to Below Deck Down Under every Monday at 8 pm ET on Bravo, and catch the next day's stream on Peacock.

