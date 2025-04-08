"You guys are all fake"—Below Deck Down Under star Johnny's shocking reaction as he punches the wall after Alesia’s mix-up in Wihan’s bed

On the April 7 episode of Below Deck Down Under, a misunderstanding resulted in an outburst from Johnny Arvanitis. One of the cast members, sous chef Alesia Harris spoke to Wihan as though he were Johnny. Unaware of the mix-up, she mistakenly climbed into Wihan du Toit's bed. Johnny was shocked and left the room.

Ad

Upon realizing what happened, Johnny clarified how he felt, saying:

"You guys are all fake. I'm out of here," while getting his things from the cabin.

The situation escalated when Johnny punched a wall in frustration. Read on to learn more about the incident.

Johnny's outburst following Alesia's mistaken identity incident on Below Deck Down Under

Alesia’s bed mix-up

Ad

Trending

Ad

In Below Deck Down Under, the incident began after the crew had a rough night out. Alesia entered the cabin where Johnny and Wihan were staying, mistakenly assuming the bed she was getting into belonged to Johnny. She climbed into the top bunk, which was Wihan’s, and began speaking to him as if he were Johnny. It wasn’t until Johnny entered the room that Alesia realized her mistake.

“Oh my god, I thought that was you. Oh my god,” Alesia said in surprise.

Ad

Upon seeing Johnny, Alesia jumped out of bed. She attempted to explain herself, but Johnny remained visibly upset.

“I don’t know what I’ve seen,” Johnny said.

Alesia tried to calm him down, saying she had "genuinely just f**ked up," but Johnny remained unconvinced. Regardless, he responded with "It's okay."

Alesia's explanation to the girls and Johnny’s reaction to the mix-up

Ad

After the mix-up in Wihan’s bed, Alesia Harris went to the girls' room to explain what had happened. She clarified that she had mistakenly thought she was getting into Johnny’s bed.

“So I went in. I thought that was Johnny. So I went in to cuddle. Then Johnny walked in. It was Wihan actually,” Alesia said.

Brianna was surprised and exclaimed, “Wihan in bed?”

Ad

Elsewhere in this episode, as Alesia tried to explain the confusion, Johnny’s anger continued to build. He left the room, expressing his intention to "quit." He said that he no longer wanted to be involved in the situation.

Wihan, still unsure of what had occurred, attempted to speak with the Below Deck Down Under star. He asked Johnny:

“Can you please tell me what’s going on?”

Ad

Ad

Johnny dismissed him, expressing that he was fed up with the situation and felt the crew was being dishonest. Johnny further told Wihan:

“Shhh shhh. If I hear a little bit more and touching, this boat is gonna sink. I promise you.”

Wihan, still confused, asked again what he had done, but Johnny didn't explain. Instead, he emphasized his reaction to the overall situation, describing Below Deck Down Under as "f**cking mental."

Ad

The episode concluded with a “To Be Continued” message, leaving viewers with a cliffhanger as they await the resolution of this conflict. Johnny’s reaction, which began with frustration over Alesia’s mistake, then turned into an emotional moment.

New episodes of Below Deck Down Under premiere every Monday on Bravo and are available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More