Who is Below Deck Down Under's new sous chef? Meet Alesia Harris

Alesia Harris joined Below Deck Down Under as the new sous chef in season 3 episode 6, replacing Anthony Bird, who was fired by Captain Jason Chambers. The 25-year-old London native arrived on luxury yacht Katina with previous experience as a deck stew/crew chef but limited professional kitchen training.

Harris grew up in a nudist colony before entering the yachting industry, bringing an unconventional background to her role. She works alongside Head Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, who immediately appreciated Harris's positive energy after weeks of conflict with Anthony.

The new sous chef quickly integrated with the Below Deck Down Under crew during filming in the Seychelles, particularly connecting with deckhand Johnny Arvanitis during her first crew night out.

Alesia Harris replaces fired sous chef Anthony Bird on Below Deck Down Under

Below Deck Down Under star Alesia Harris (Image via Bravo TV)

The galley aboard the Katina needed new blood after constant friction between Chef Tzarina and Sous Chef Anthony Bird culminated in Anthony's dismissal; Alesia Harris came in as a replacement.

During her introduction, Harris explained that she entered yachting as a deck stew/crew chef, expressing genuine love for food, including its aromas and visual appeal, while acknowledging her limited formal training.

Below Deck Down Under season 3's Chef Tzarina reacted to Alesia’s arrival.

“I feel like I’ve got a firecracker come into my galley. I love the positive energy, I love her attitude. I can work with this,” Chef Tzarina stated.

Harris caught the attention of deckhand Johnny Arvanitis within hours of her arrival on the Katina. During her first crew night out, Harris and Johnny spent significant time together on the dance floor. As the evening progressed, Johnny attempted to kiss Harris, but she turned her head to avoid the intimate contact.

Following this moment, Harris explained to Johnny that she had only met him briefly and wanted to proceed slowly with any potential relationship.

Harris later shared her perspective on the situation with the production team members. She admitted finding Johnny physically attractive, specifically mentioning his eyes as captivating. However, she emphasized that developing genuine knowledge of someone requires time beyond initial physical attraction.

Anthony’s departure

Captain Jason Chambers decided to fire Anthony in season 3 episode 3 after learning he had secretly secured another job while still working on the yacht. Captain Jason instructed Anthony to leave immediately that morning and pack his belongings. This dramatic exit followed weeks of disagreements between Anthony and Tzarina about kitchen responsibilities, cooking techniques, and management styles.

The tension between Tzarina and Anthony began on their first day working together. Tzarina attempted to manage the situation by giving Anthony more responsibility for guest canapés and cocktails during beach outings, but this only created more friction.

“I don’t want to be taken advantage of here. I’m organizing, I’m putting provisions away, I’m doing guest food, crew food, cleaning, the galley — I’m just doing everything,” Anthony told producers.

Tzarina also shared her experience of working with Anthony.

“I was an arrogant sous chef years ago. I worked under a head chef that really humbled me and it took five years to get his respect. I’ve done the grunt work and so I expect my sous chefs to do the same as well because it’s a slow, steady, and painful race. He isn’t as good as he thinks,” she stated in a confessional.

The relationship deteriorated further when Anthony overcooked octopus for a guest's meal, making it inedible. After this incident, Anthony contacted another chef to inquire about available positions on other vessels. When Tzarina learned about this job search, she consulted with Captain Jason, who decided Anthony's time on the Katina was finished.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 is airing on Bravo TV.

