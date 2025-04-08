“Insane”- Below Deck Down Under fans react to Johnny's shocking punch on the wall after finding Alesia in bed with Wihan

Episode 10 of Below Deck Down Under Season 3, titled A Greek Tragedy, aired on April 7. It captured Johnny catching Alesia in bed with Wihan, sparking drama. Earlier, Alesia had promised to cuddle Johnny but mistakenly climbed into Wihan’s bunk instead. The episode also highlighted a feud between Harry and Wihan, with Johnny attempting to resolve it.

Ad

As they were cuddling, Johnny walked in on them, startling Alesia, who realised it wasn't Johnny she was cuddling. A mad Johnny walked out of the room, and Alesia followed. She told him she thought it was him whom she was cuddling. Johnny went back to his bunker, where Wihan asked him what he had done to make him furious.

Johnny asked him to stop talking multiple times, but Wihan still kept on trying to talk to him. A furious Johnny then punched the wall and called everyone on the deck "fake".

Ad

Trending

Fans of Below Deck Down Under came to X to react to Johnny punching the wall.

"Johnny temper is not ok. Period. Just like the way Wihan spoke to Harry was not ok. This episode is insane," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Really wish johnny would have just punched wussy wihan in the face & threw him overboard…..all problems solved," said another.

"Johnny saying don't come at my boo thang bro. Or I'll beat yo ass......well that's my interpretation lol," added a third.

"Ohhhh, Snapple! Calm down, Johnny! Capt Jason will send you packing for violence....," wrote another.

Ad

Some fans of Below Deck Down Under also criticized Wihan for letting Alesia into his bed.

"Wihan is definitely a s**ual predator. He knew she thought it was Johnny but he's that low a piece of trash" an X user wrote.

"I feel like Wihan took advantage of Alesia! She asked if he was Johnny a few times and instead of getting up and turning on the lights, he lets her get in his bed and he puts his arms around her!" another user wrote.

Ad

"Wihan couldn't tell her he's not Johnny? And then he acts all innocent like nothing happened? What a creep," commented one.

"OMG! We thought Gary was creepy, Wihan said hold my beer. He knows his name isn’t Johnny. Yuck," wrote one.

Johnny's reaction to finding Alesia cuddling with Wihan in Below Deck Down Under season 3, episode 10

When Johnny walked into the Below Deck Down Under boys' bunker and saw Alesia in Wihan's bed, he immediately left the room shaking his head. Alesia told him she thought it was him, but Johnny still looked disappointed and stated he didn't know what he just saw.

Ad

Ad

Alesia said:

"I genuinely just f**ked up. I thought that was you."

Johnny pushed her to the side and told her it was okay. Johnny returned to his bunker, and told Wihan that he was looking for his ticket because he quit. Wihan asked him what had happened, but Johnny didn't react until Wihan prodded him. Johnny said that they were all fake, to which Wihan told him he wasn't because he was sleeping.

Ad

Johnny started to go through his belongings and told him that he was leaving Below Deck Down Under. When Wihan kept insisting to know what was going on, Johnny said that if he heard even a bit of talking the boat was going to sink. But when Wihan kept talking, Johnny punched the wall and asked him not to talk to him. He covered up the camera, and the episode was left on a cliffhanger.

Ad

New episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 3 come out on Mondays, at 8 pm ET, on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More