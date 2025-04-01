“I’m still on her side”- Below Deck Down Under fans react to Marina “talking back” to Captain Jason

Episode 9 of Below Deck Down Under season 3 was released on March 31. The episode, Foam Sick, documented Lara and Wihan disagreeing over Wihan's side of the crew taking breaks while the housekeeping crew constantly stayed busy. It also covered Wihan's kiss with Adair and Marina's disagreement with both Lara and the Captain.

Ad

Episode 9 of Below Deck Down Under also saw a new charter arrive, and as the Captain helped Marina arrange the guest suitcases, she corrected him on one suitcase's placement. The Captain didn't listen to her and did his work in his own way, annoying Marina even further.

Further in the episode, when Captain Jason opened a bottle of his medicines and joked about how he could get without his digestives, Marina asked if without his digestives, he turned into the micromanager she saw earlier.

Ad

Trending

The Captain clarified that he only stepped in when others fell back in stepping up and also asked Marina not to talk to him like that ever again. Fans of Below Deck Down Under came to X to react to this exchange.

"Welp even with Marina 'talking back' I'm still on her side... Jason is 100 percent wrong... maybe she was rude but he was butting into her luggage sorting system that's worked all season then had the nerve to say if she can't manage it he has too... f**k off," a fan said.

Ad

The Tweet above (Image via X/@VonNightHawk)

"Capt Jason seemed very sensitive for that comment Marina made. Someone needs to relax a little," said another fan.

Ad

"Marina meant what she said. Capt. Jason does like to micromanage & she should of kept that to herself. Never disrespect the chain of command like the Capt or it will get you fired. She's lucky she wasn't, whether she was right or wrong," added a third.

"I may have an unpopular opinion on this part. But, boss or not, do not ask me a question if you truly don't want the truth. If I heard correctly, Captain Jason said see what happens when I have to step in. Marina answered accordingly," wrote one.

Ad

While some fans of Below Deck Down Under were against the Captain for reprimanding Marina, others criticized Marina for talking to the Captain like that.

"If Marina talks to the Captain like that wonder how she would respond to drunk guests if she was on service?" an X user wrote.

"Marina has a lot of nerve talking back to Capt. Jason!" another user wrote.

Ad

"This is going to be an unpopular opinion. I didn’t like the way Jason handled Marina. Aside from the comment he made. I was side-eyeing the hell out of him. he had a bit of an attitude too even before she said anything," commented one.

"Didn’t appreciate Captain Jason having more heat for Marina than he’s EVER had for Wihan (who’s actually endangered guests) Guess a man’s harmed ego triggers more of an emotion…," wrote one.

Ad

When Marina upset Lara in Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 9?

Ad

Lara, the Below Deck Down Under Chief Stew, wanted her stews to get regular breaks, so she decided to organize the departments of work.

She stated that Marina could do the housekeeping after waking up early in the morning because she had it under control, while Bri could help on the serving side.

This prompted Marina to ask her if she would ever switch up their roles.

Ad

Lara stated that she would not for the time being because Marina was handling her department well and that way both Marina and Bri could get good breaks. She added that Marina could also help them with the events in the evening.

She concluded by stating:

"That's what works the best for this interior right now."

New episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 3 come out on Mondays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback