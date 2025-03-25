"You suck at it" — Below Deck Down Under fans brutally criticize Wihan for neglecting his duties

Below Deck Down Under season 3 released episode 8, titled Rumble in the Jungle, on March 24, 2025. The segment showcased Bosun Wihan getting confronted by his crewmates and Captain Jason for neglecting his duties and not maintaining proper communication on deck or within his and other teams on the yacht.

Wihan not only skipped the charter guest's beach picnic but also was shown slacking off while on duty. Captain Jason caught him looking through photos of tortoises with Adair while the yacht experienced anchor issues. He then radioed Wihan, prompting him not to stand idle.

In another segment of the episode, Harry confronted Wihan for not helping the crew members prepare for the Fear Factor-themed games requested by the guests. Wihan was also shown watching turtle-mating videos with Johnny instead of helping Marina and Adair with the guest cabins, infuriating Harry, who complained about it to Captain Jason.

Chef Tzarina also expressed concern about Wihan's lack of communication, accusing him of ignoring radio calls and putting pressure on the interior. Later, Harry called out the Bosun for not having a proper schedule for everyone's duties and held it responsible for the mismanagement. Even then, Wihan refused to acknowledge his mistakes.

Below Deck Down Under fans on X criticized Wihan's performance as the deck head and lack of accountability. Netizens also looked down on him for clashing with Harry when the latter called him out for not having a schedule for his team.

A Below Deck Down Under fan comments on Wihan's performance (Image via X/@lukeshand2)

"Wihan, planning and communication may not be rocket science but it’s still over your head, because you suck at it," a fan wrote.

"“someone needs to take control” yeah YOU are supposed to Wihan like TF," a person commented.

"Wihan, get your crew together!" another netizen tweeted.

Below Deck Down Under fans were unappreciative of Wihan neglecting his duties as the head of a department.

"Please! Fire Wihan’s a**!! ASAP! He is nothing but dead weight! Never seen a lazier bosun on deck!" a user reacted.

"Wihan scr*ws up again. Time for Captain Jason to start looking for a new Bosun," a person commented.

"Wihan had women to court and naps to take. He doesn't have time for this b******t, Jason," another fan wrote.

"I'm convinced that sometimes producers hire people that are not qualified just for drama. Who on earth though Wihan was going to be a good bosun?" one user posted.

Other Below Deck Down Under fans said:

"Wihan wraps up his chat with Capt Jason with, "I don't have time for this bulls**t"? Dude took all of Capt Jason's feedback and let it go in one ear and out the other," a person reacted.

"Wihan is NO leader — how the hell is he Bosun?" another netizen commented.

Below Deck Down Under stars Lara and Tzarina express their concerns to Wihan

At the end of the charter, Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason sat Chief Stew Lara, Chef Tzarina, and Bosun Wihan down, encouraging them to address their concerns to ensure crew management or inter-department disputes never become an issue.

Both Tzarina and Lara's complaints were directed at Wihan and how he handled his team. Tzarina mentioned she would have appreciate more support from him and added:

"I would have liked some more information about that picnic, even about the simple things like the walk from the catamaran to the car and the car to the actual setup. Like, I would've packed my stuff so much differently if I knew."

Wihan defended himself by saying he could not have helped her because he had never seen the picnic spot. So, even if he had tried he would not know what prompters to give her.

Soon after, Lara jumped in, recalling the game night when she asked for Wihan's help arranging the setup. The Below Deck Down Under star complained about Wihan not attending her radio calls when she needed his assistance 10 minutes before the guest's arrival for dinner.

Lara believed the deck team enjoyed their "fun time" while the rest struggled to complete the tasks on time. She expected Wihan to take responsibility not just for himself but also for his crewmates, ensuring proper communication and smooth workflow within the departments.

"I don't wanna keep asking and feeling like I'm trying to tell everyone what to do," she added.

Upon hearing that, Wihan said he was confused about how much time he should allow a deckhand in the interior. However, Lara continued to tell him that she needed his support. She further claimed that she felt his team did not respect him because they never followed his instructions. Tzarina chimed in, saying he needed a more disciplined management.

However, Wihan disagreed, saying he wanted to prioritize sleep and meals, and then asked Lara to "go out there and work for an hour" to understand the importance of his contribution.

Below Deck Down Under episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

