"We're understaffed and we are lacking people" — Below Deck Down Under's Adair Werley reveals the working conditions on the boat

Below Deck Down Under season 3, which premiered on Bravo on February 3, 2025, brought in a lot of new faces to the crew. Among them was Adair Werley, who joined as a Deckhand. However, beyond her duties on deck, she also had to lend a hand in the kitchen, assisting with stew responsibilities.

Ad

In an interview with US Weekly, published on March 17, 2025, Adair discussed her experience working on her first season on the boat. She shared that only "small bits" of their time on the boat are shown during the episodes, noting that everyone has to do everything whether they like it or not.

The Below Deck Down Under deckhand added that all crew members had to pitch in whenever needed since they were understaffed and lacked the right number of people on the yacht.

Ad

Trending

“We all have to pitch in and we all do everything. As you see, we’re understaffed and we are lacking people,” she said.

Below Deck Down Under star Adair Werley reflects on her role as a deck stew

Ad

In her US Weekly interview, Below Deck Down Under season 3 star Adair Werley shared all the challenges she had to face while fulfilling deckhand and stew duties working under two different department heads.

After noting that she was willing to lend a hand wherever needed, the Below Deck Down Under deckhand noted that all the crew members were "expected and obligated" to do everything the second they stepped on that boat.

Ad

“As much as we sit and tease and laugh that, ‘Oh, I can’t do this or I don’t do that.’ You do it all with a smile on your face. And you do it for not only your crew but you do it for the guests and for the money. So there’s a lot worse that I can do than cleaning heads and beds. There’s a lot worse. That’s the easy part,” she added.

Ad

Further in the interview, Adair reflected on the complications she faced while reporting to Bosun Wihan du Toit and Chief Stew Lara Rigby, who were the heads of their respective departments.

Ad

Adair shared that there wasn't a point during her run where she ever once said that there was something that she was not going to do. If anything, she noted that she was the one who was willing to do "anything and everything," as her position as a deck stew required her to do whatever she was asked of.

However, the Below Deck Down Under deckhand felt confused about her priorities in performing certain tasks in her position, as many things were expected of her.

Ad

“I think it was an imbalance of what my priorities were at the time. Because it’s like, ‘Do I go help out on deck? Do I go rinse off all of our beach setup stuff, help put things away, help lift the jet skis and help clean the deck for tomorrow? Or do I help serve plates and help with turndowns? Do I go to laundry and restock and clean the crew mess? What am I supposed to do?" she said.

Ad

Adair further noted that her role often felt unbalanced to her. She shared that while juggling multiple tasks, she was struggling to meet the conflicting demands of department heads who weren't on the same page most of the time.

She added that receiving criticism from the heads despite her hard work was disheartening. However, she acknowledged the teamwork among the crew, highlighting their support and work despite the difficulties.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episodes air every Monday on Bravo and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback