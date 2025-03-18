Below Deck Down Under season 3 epsiode 7 recap - Wihan expresses his feeling for Adair while upsetting his crewmates

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 7, Declaration of Love premiered on Bravo on March 17, 2025. The episode majorly revolved around Wihan Du Toit as he tried to win over Adair Werley.

Ad

In the episode, Wihan expresses his feelings to Adair and writes her a love letter. While it was all fun and games for him, Lara Rigby was frustrated with how he was prioritizing his love antics over helping his crew mates with the charter preparation.

Meanwhile, Tzarina Mace Ralph was happy to have Alesia Harris as her new sous-chef as she wasn't like her previous sous-chef who was unwilling to listen to her and learn new things from her.

Ad

Trending

The episode's official synopsis reads:

"Wihan, in love, writes a heartfelt letter; Harry attempts to rekindle romance with Bri; Lara's team criticisms irritate Wihan, with silver hot pants becoming the breaking point."

What happened on Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 7?

Wihan's love antics upsets Lara and other crewmates

Ad

In Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 7, Wihan Du Toit finally decides to express his feelings to Adair. He admitted that while he had been involved with Tzarina and Marina in the past few weeks, she was the only one for him.

Lara was not a fan of Wihan's antics. In a previous episode, he had hooked up with both Tzarina and Marina but still kissed Tzarina before bed. Frustrated by his behavior, Lara warned him not to "mess with her girls."

Ad

Later in the episode, Wihan sneaked off the yacht to write a love letter to Adair. When he returned, he stood idly by as provisions arrived, letting the others handle all the heavy lifting. When Lara asked for his help with dinner prep, he flat-out refused, saying it wasn’t his job. His unwillingness to contribute frustrated Lara and the rest of the crew, as they expected him to be a team player.

Ad

Wihan later delivered his love letter to Adair, sliding it under her door. While Adair found her Below Deck Down Under crew mate's letter sweet she was still uninterested in him.

Tzarina bonds with her new sous-chef Alesia while the next character beings

Ad

Elsewhere in the episode, Tzarina got to bond with her new sous-chef Alesia bonds, as they worked together in the galley. Tzarina was glad her sous-chef wasn't like her previous and was eager to learn new things.

Meanwhile, Johnny after reflecting on his too-soon kiss with Alesia apologised to her. Alesia reassured him that it was okay as she considered their night out a "good fun" night together.

The Below Deck Down Under crew later welcomed their new charter guests, a group of upbeat female guests wishing to have a fun adventure.

Ad

Captain Jason briefed the crew on the itinerary mentioning that their current charter included a trip to a famous beach called La Digue, known for its tortoise sanctuary and bike ride.

Wihan’s oversight almost ruins the charter

Ad

Since Wihan was focusing his time on Adair, Harry wasn't sure if the Below Deck Down Under Bosun still had feelings for Bri. Regardless, Harry wanted to rekindle his romance with Bri.

Lara warned Harry that Bri was confused about their situation. So to smooth things over, he sent a reassuring text to Bri and was touched when the stew gave a positive response which momentarily eased their relationship tension.

Near the end of Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 7, the crew prepared for their much-anticipated beach picnic. However, everything almost came to a ruin when the bike rides took longer than expected and it tried out the guests.

Ad

All the fingers pointed at Wihan as he failed to account for travel time putting their whole schedule at risk.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episodes air every Monday on Bravo and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback