"Absolutely perfect"— Below Deck Down Under fans react to Adair revealing Wihan wasn't her type

Below Deck Down Under season 3 aired episode 7 this week on Monday, March 17, 2025, on Bravo. During the episode, Lara spoke to Wihan about his behavior with Tzarina, and he told her that despite telling her that he wasn't interested, she had kissed him the previous night.

Ad

Later in the episode, Wihan spoke to Adair and asked her if she knew what was going on. He told her that Marina and Tzarina were interested in him but that he was interested in someone else. In a confessional, the female cast member noted that the bosun wasn't her type.

Fans online commented on Adair's thoughts about Wihan. One person wrote on X:

"Wihan dumped two other women to pursue Adair and she rejects him??? “Wihan drives a mini cooper!” Absolutely Perfect."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Adair, I need man with a lifted truck. Wihan drives a mini cooper," a fan commented.

"Wihan doing the Mini Cooper thing. Adair ain't gonna be impressed. A mushy note?" a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under urged Wihan to focus on his work:

"What doesn't Wihan get? Adair isn't interested in you, buddy! Plus, he needs to focus on work," a person wrote.

Ad

"Wihan is so damn annoying and lazy. Do your job and leave Adair alone. She ain’t interested," a fan commented.

"Adair wants a good ole' southern guy, not a bosun!" a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 3 further said:

"Wihan is NOT taking the hint. Adair isn't interested bru," a person wrote.

Ad

"I LOVE this about Adair. Wihan has clearly never been told 'no' by a woman and she is not interested AT ALL. So funny," a fan commented.

"He just doesn't really seem like my type of guy"— Adair shares her honest thoughts about Wihan in Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 7

Ad

In Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 7, the changing dynamics between Wihan and some of the female cast members was addressed. Tzarina told the cameras that she and the bosun were "flirty friends" who shouldn't drink around each other.

She also noted that while he was a "sh*t stirrer", she would "definitely hook up with him." Meanwhile, Adair and Wihan joked about hats and after the deckhand left, Wihan made a comment noting that he might be in love.

Ad

As the worked on the exterior together, Wihan told the Below Deck Down Under season 3 cast member that he had something to tell her. He told her that he wasn't sure if she knew what had been going on.

Adair told him he needed to give her more context and the bosun explained that there was a thing between Marina, Tzarina, and himself. The Below Deck Down Under season 3 cast member added that he told them it wasn't going to work and Adair asked if he just felt bad. Wihan told her there was someone else he was interested in but they worked together.

Ad

The Below Deck Down Under season 3 female cast member caught on to Wihan's hints but expressed feeling differently in a confessional. She said that professionally, they were a great team but she wasn't interested.

"He just doesn't really seem like my type of guy," she said.

Wihan told Adair he didn't want to make anyone uncomfortable and Adair further elaborated in her disinterest in a confessional. The Below Deck Down Under season 3 star noted she liked men with southern accents, and drive a "big lifted truck."

Ad

"You think Wihan going to pull up and roll the window down in a lifted King Ranch? No, Wihan drives a Mini Cooper," she added.

Fans online commented on Adair sharing her thoughts about Wihan and thought it was funny that he dumped two women to be with her and she wasn't even interested.

Fans can stream episode 7 of Below Deck Down Under season 3 on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback