"What a terrible leader"— Below Deck Down Under fans react to Wihan blaming Johnny for the jet ski accident

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 6 started with the continuation of a jetski accident. Johnny and a chartered guest, India, were in the water when the vehicle overturned, causing the guest to scrape her knee against a coral.

Ad

Bosun Wihan picked up the guest on a separate ski, before he headed back to get Johnny and the jet ski back to the yacht. However, since there was a leak in the machine, Captain Jason said they needed to find another way to get it on the luxury boat since the crane was not equipped to handle the weight.

After Johnny debriefed Wihan about the incident, the bosun spoke to Captain Jason about the accident. Wihan told the captain that the guest was driving the jet ski and left the throttle while turning, which caused it to capsize.

Ad

Trending

Captain Jason was unconvinced and said they might have a bigger issue at hand. Wihan then told the captain he had previously drained the jet ski before putting it in the water, but Jason told him to take accountability.

Fans of the Bravo reality show felt Wihan was trying to blame Johnny for the accident and avoid responsibility. One person wrote on X:

"The bosun immediately putting blame on Johnny when he actually handled the situation so well is insane. What a terrible leader."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I would’ve slapped the sh*t out of Wihan!!! He’s a joke! Who chose him?!?! And I’m so annoyed that nobody has called him out! Y’all told him that jet ski was messed up," a fan commented.

"nope!!!! Johnny should not have had to wear the helmet based on the sea doo incident! Wihan should have to wear it again," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 5 noted that Wihan knew about the leak and still let it go into the water:

"Wihan, be fr fr. You knew that jet ski had water in it. They told you. Quit gaslighting the deck crew," a person wrote.

"Wihan tried to pass the blame on his mistake but Captain Jason is not having it," a fan commented.

Ad

"I’m not surprised that Wihan is the type of supervisor that would rather put the blame on his team than take accountability," a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 5 further said:

"Jet ski overturns. Guest injured. Member of the deck crew left in open water to save the ski. All this because Bosun Wihan didn’t do his job to check and make sure there were NO leaks on the Jet Ski but instead he blamed the GUEST," a person wrote.

Ad

"He should be fired instantly. Wonder if when Jason watches back he gets mad because he told Cap he drained it and I don't think he did," a fan commented.

"You are there"— Wihan questions Johnny about the accident in Below Deck Down Under season 5 episode 6

Ad

Ad

In Below Deck Down Under season 5 episode 6, titled, The Captain's Lounge, Wihan questioned the deck crew about the jet ski incident. He asked the cast members to debrief him and said a jetski wouldn't capsize without a reason.

"I'm not on the jetski, you are there," he told Johnny.

Johnny told the Below Deck Down Under season 5 bosun that the wave overturned him. He said the guest was driving and that he was right behind her. He said the moment they got close to the shore, on the turn itself, the jet ski started to run out of gas.

Ad

Johnny added he felt the jet ski starting to sink immediately. In a confessional, Wihan said he should have assessed the situation better but stated they needed to put the jet ski in the water to see if water was coming in. Johnny also spoke to the cameras and said he would have done things differently but said he was not the one making the decisions.

Later in the episode, the buson spoke to the captain about the same and said that the guest was driving and left the throttle. He further said that he had seen a leak beforehand, but had drained the water out before putting it in the water.

Ad

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 5 commented on the situation and criticized Wihan for trying to avoid accountability.

Tune in on Monday, March 17, 2025, to watch episode 7 of Below Deck Down Under season 5 on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback