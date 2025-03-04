“It’s annoying” — Below Deck Down Under's Tzarina makes her feelings known about Wihan and Marina's date

Below Deck Down Under season 3, episode 5, titled Submergency, aired on March 3, 2025, on Bravo. The episode featured rising tensions among the crew, a guest jet ski incident, and challenges in the galley.

Chief stewardess Lara assigned Marina to laundry duty again, while Captain Jason confirmed the arrival of a new sous-chef in three days. Meanwhile, Wihan’s romantic choices became a point of conflict, particularly with Tzarina.

Tzarina, the head chef, expressed her frustration after learning about Wihan and Marina’s night out.

“It’s annoying because I thought Wihan and I were vibing,” she admitted.

The situation reminded her of past disappointments, including her experience with Culver Bradbury. Meanwhile, Marina added to the tension by comparing her kissing skills to Tzarina’s. The ongoing Below Deck Down Under crew drama escalated, leaving Wihan at the center of multiple conflicts.

Below Deck Down Under: Tzarina reacts to Wihan and Marina’s date

In Below Deck Down Under season 3, episode 5, Tzarina discovered that Wihan and Marina had gone out together and did not hide her disappointment. Upon hearing about their date, she reacted strongly, calling Marina a “backstabbing b*tch” before telling her to “f**k off.” Her frustration stemmed from believing she and Wihan were forming a connection.

“I feel like I misread the situation, again,” she admitted.

Later, in a Below Deck Down Under confessional, Lara commented on Tzarina’s reaction, stating,

“Tzarina is definitely a bit desperate to find love.”

The situation grew worse when Wihan complimented Marina’s kissing, prompting her to say she was better than Tzarina at “playing tonsil tennis.” Marina also made dismissive comments when she returned to the yacht, further straining relationships.

Despite this, Tzarina continued interacting with Wihan. The following morning, she mentioned needing a massage, prompting Wihan to offer. She declined, saying,

“I would rather not get into a fight with a certain Brazilian person on board.”

Wihan defended himself, stating Marina wasn’t his “girlfriend,” and he was surprised by her possessiveness.

What happened in Below Deck Down Under season 3, episode 5?

Tzarina managed the galley alone as the sous-chef’s arrival was delayed. Lara reassigned Marina to laundry and discussed Wihan’s indecisiveness with Bri and Harry. As guests toured the yacht and enjoyed drinks, Wihan sought Harry’s advice on confessing to Adair, but Harry warned against it during the charter. Tensions rose when Lara confronted Wihan over unfinished deck tasks.

“Just maybe have a checklist to clarify … this stuff needs to be done,” she told him.

Wihan initially agreed but later complained about the expectations placed on him. During dinner, guests were served a mushroom truffle risotto followed by surf ‘n’ turf. However, several guests sent their steaks back, claiming they were too raw.

“This steak is so nice when it’s not overcooked,” Tzarina stated, defending her cooking.

Captain Jason supported her, agreeing that the meat was prepared correctly. The tension in the kitchen eased when guests enjoyed their Malibu cake dessert.

Elsewhere in Below Deck Down Under, Harry and Bri continued their budding romance, sharing a kiss while cleaning up. However, Bri grew frustrated when Harry made lighthearted comments about their relationship in front of guests.

Meanwhile, Wihan’s past was brought up when Harry revealed that Wihan previously worked at a bar where he would take off his clothes for male patrons. Realizing Wihan might not want this information public, Harry later expressed regret for sharing it.

The drama intensified when guests prepared for water activities. Adair and Johnny discovered a potential issue with a jet ski, but Wihan dismissed their concerns. A guest named India, who could not swim, climbed aboard the jet ski with Johnny.

As they attempted to ride, the jet ski began to flip over, leaving India screaming. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, teasing possible consequences for Wihan’s actions.

Below Deck Down Under airs every Monday at 8 pm EST on Bravo.

