“New Gary”- Below Deck Down Under fans react to Wihan's pairing with Tsarina, Marina, and Adair

Episode 5 of Below Deck Down Under Season 3 was released on March 3. The episode, titled Submergency, follows Johnny's submersion of a jet ski while riding it with a guest who doesn't know how to swim.

After kissing Tsarina in the previous episode, Wihan kissed Marina in episode 5. When Tsarina found out, she was furious because she thought Wihan had a thing for her, too. When Hary told Wihan that Tsarina was furious with him and asked him who he preferred out of the two, Wihan said that he liked Adair.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under compared him to Gary King from Sailing Yacht, who also gained traction for flirting with multiple women on his crew. They commented on Wihan's pairing with the three ladies of the crew and even called him out for leading them on.

"So Wihan is the new Gary," a fan said.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@DonRaney)

"Wihan is the new Gary. Another f$%@ boy. And just like Gary he's not all that. Frankly Johnny is cuter," said another.

"And it’s the start of Wihan’s downfall in 3,2,1… Seriously, sitting in the guest areas, complaining about his sore feetsies, cycling through all the girls," added another.

"Wihan doesn’t even like the 2 girls he’s kissed already," commented one.

Most fans of Below Deck Down Under didn't like Wihan juggling the three women. \

"Wihan makes out with Tzarina in the hot tub. The next day he goes on one date with Marina where they kiss. The following day he's drooling over Adair...," an X user wrote.

"Wihan is cute and he picked up the check like a gentleman. props for that, however, it’s clear that he is a womanizer, and I don’t like that s**t," another user wrote.

"I wasn’t sure if Marina was a snake at first but now I’m certain. All these girls are going to regret liking this man. You know how they say men who are wh**es are for the streets. Well, Wihan is for the seas," commented one.

"He had time to talk about Adair, flirt with Marina, and eat but couldn’t help bring in the guest's luggage," wrote one.

What the cast members had to say about the situation on Below Deck Down Under season 3, episode 5

When Wihan kissed Marina on Below Deck Down Under, he told her that she was a good kisser, to which Marina asked if she was better than Tsarina. Wihan laughed it away. When Tsarina got the news, she came to a confessional to say that she felt like she and Wihan were "vibing," and she misread the situation again.

She added:

"This type of thing always happens to me, and I don't know why."

The next morning, Brianna and Lara asked Harry what Wihan had to say about his kiss with Marina. Harry divulged that he said he was confused between the two, to which the two girls thought he was referring to Marina and Tsarina, but Harry clarified that Wihan meant Marina and Adair. This shocked them.

Harry then told Wihan that Tsarina was a bit upset because she was into him, and now he had gone out with Marina. Wihan clarified that he didn't go out with Marina; she just asked him on a date. He then specified that he liked Adair.

New episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 3 come out on Mondays at 8 pm on Bravo.

