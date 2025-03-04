"Pick me girl"— Below Deck Down Under fans criticize Marina telling Wihan she was a better kisser than Tzarina

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 5 started with the continuation of the cast night off, during which Tzarina was upset after seeing Wihan and Marina together. The chef returned to her cabin while the male cast member went on a date with Marina.

The two shared a kiss. When Wihan told Marina she was a good kisser, Marina said she was "better than Tzarina." When the two returned to the yacht, she shared details of the date with some of the cast members in Tzarina's presence and then asked the chef if she was upset.

Fans of the reality show commented on Marina's behavior online and criticized her. One person wrote on X:

"Marina is giving ick vibes. She seemed cool at first, but is now coming across as a pick me girl who just wants to get Wihan after hearing he made out with Tzarina. Not a girl's girl."

"marina is definitely the definition of a pick-me girl... LITERALLY! like, pick me over tzarina!" a fan commented.

"Definitely not liking this marina girl on #belowdeckdownunder she is one of those girls you don't trust at all she will act all cutesy and innocent in your face or around people and be low key doing dirt behind your back yeah we see you! Tzarina clock her a**," a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 3 called Marina a "snake":

"i wasn’t sure if marina was a snake at first but now i’m certain. all these girls are going to regret liking this man. you know how they say men who are wh*res are for the streets. well, wihan is for the seas," a person wrote.

"Marina is crazy trying to pick with someone who cooks her food," a fan commented.

"Tzarina just gave Marina a stare from HELL!" a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 3 further said:

"Marina seems to be getting joy out of snagging Wihan over Tzarina…. But little does Marina know Wihan is eyeing another lady," a person wrote.

"I feel like in a different circumstance I would not be team Marina.. however I really don’t think there was a huge girl code commitment to Tzarina," a fan commented.

"I thought Wihan and I were vibing"— Tzarina chimes in on male cast member going on a date with Marina in Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 5

In Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 5, titled, Submergency, Marina and Wihan went on a date, and Tzarina was upset over the same, considering she and Wihan had kissed recently. The cameras switched between featuring the date and showcasing the chef in bed as she processed what was happening.

"It's annoying because I thought Wihan and I were vibing and feel like I misread the situation again," she told the cameras as footage of her and Culver's connection from the previous season was played on screen.

The Below Deck Down Under season 3 star said that she didn't know why but the same kind of thing always happened to her. Later in the episode, she joined Lara and Brianna for a pajama party and the three of them sat around the crew table when Wihan and Marina returned.

The cast asked Marina about the date while Wihan was in another room. She said she had "such a nice night." She told the Below Deck Down Under season 3 cast members that Wihan was "Such a nice guy" and "so interesting." She also said she liked him.

"Oh my God, it's amazing. Nowadays, it's so freaking hard to find a gentleman," Marina told the cameras.

In the middle of the conversation, while talking about Wihan, Marina asked if Tzarina was trying on a new hairstyle. The latter said she didn't even know who she was and walked away.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under season 3 commented on the conversation online and criticized Marina's behavior online.

Tune in on Monday, March 10, 2025, to watch episode 6 of Below Deck Down Under season 3 on Bravo.

